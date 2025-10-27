South Carolina's Blue Ridge Mountain Foothills Boasts A Charming Downtown And Waterfall Hikes In This Lakefront City

Perched between two lakes (Lake Hartwell and Lake Keowee) and with a population of about 9,000, Seneca, South Carolina, has all the allure of an intimate summer vacation destination. The jewel of the downtown area is known as Ram Cat Alley, Seneca's version of main street that's loaded with delightful shops and restaurants. The town's roots date back to 1873 as a railroad junction, but the main downtown hub got its name from the stray cats that once collected around the meat market.

Lake Keowee has gorgeous turquoise waters that can be explored at the Keowee-Toxaway State Park, home to a thrilling zip line adventure. Visitors can experience 10 zip lines and a suspended bridge on canopy tours with views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and the lake. The state park is home to several natural trails as well as peaceful creeks along the lake. Don't miss a hike to Twin Falls, two beautiful 75-foot waterfalls that are just a quick hike with stunning vistas along the way.

On Thursday nights between April and October, the city hosts Jazz on the Alley, an evening street gathering with live bands and lots of dancing. Another popular ongoing event is Cruzin' on Main, a Saturday night showcase of vintage automobiles held the first weekend of every month that includes music and other events. For a chance to shop for fresh, local produce, a morning farmers market is held three times a week from May to October at Norton Thompson Park.