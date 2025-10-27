New York's Recent Rail Trail Is A 34-Mile Adirondack Journey Of Serene Lakes, Charming Towns, And Local Eats
Adirondack Park in Upstate New York is the largest publicly protected land in the mainland United States. Stretching a whopping 6 million acres, Adirondack Park is also a National Historic Landmark. Now, its home to the recently completed Adirondack Rail Trail — an accessible trail created along the tracks of the former New York Central Railroad — inviting visitors to explore the beauty of the area and enjoy a plethora of recreational activities in any season.
The 34-mile-long Rail Trail takes people through quaint Adirondack villages, offering opportunities to stroll main streets and enjoy locally-owned restaurants and shops. The Rail Trail also connects to popular hiking trails in the area, such as Scarface Mountain Trailhead, making it easier to access them in the busy seasons when parking can be difficult. Lake lovers will appreciate that the trail passes by more than a dozen natural water features.
There's lots of flexibility in where you start and stop the trail, because there are eight dedicated Rail Trail parking lots along the route. This gives you many options if you don't want to journey the entire 34 miles, or if you're traveling with kids or anyone with extra needs. Adirondack Park is neither a national park, nor a state park, meaning it's entirely free to enter and there are no closing or entrance times. No matter what time of year you visit the Adirondack Rail Trail, you'll experience the endless beauty and recreational opportunities of New York's mountain paradise.
Visit and imbibe in Lake Placid
You can begin the Rail Trail in the charming waterfront village of Lake Placid. Here, the Rail Trail parking lot sits right on the Chubb river, so you're immediately greeted with calming water views as you hit the trail. This lot is also just a 4-minute drive (or bike ride) to picturesque Mirror Lake Public Beach, where you can take a dip, kayak, or simply take in the surrounding fall foliage.
Once you've worked up an appetite in Lake Placid, a popular place to go is Lisa G's, a welcoming eatery offering appetizers, wings, and sandwiches with an international twist. Here, an outdoor patio looks out over the Chubb River for a serene and beautiful view. For a more upscale experience, Salt of The Earth Bistro serves elevated comfort foods like tomato soup and venison stew in a cozy house with wood floors and exposed brick.
After 10 miles on the trail, you'll enter Saranac Lake, a hidden lakeside town with year-round attractions. The quaint village of Saranac Lake actually sits on the edge of Lake Flower, though lower Saranac Lake is just a 10-minute drive away. Left Bank Café is a cozy, French-inspired restaurant in a historic building perched on the banks of the Saranac River. Also located on the riverfront is RiverTrail Beerworks, a local craft brewer and restaurant with a locally-sourced menu and a fun beer garden vibe. Here you can pull up an Adirondack chair in front of a river-side firepit or play a round of pool indoors.
Explore the Rail Trail's hidden towns
If you travel along the rest of the Rail Trail from here, you'll end at the trailhead in Tupper Lake. This quaint town has a number of delicious places to eat. One unique spot is The Woodshed on Park, which has dim lighting, wood paneling, wall-mounted antlers, and cozy booths to create the ambiance of an Adirondack hunting cabin.
Visitors also enjoy Spruce and Hemlock, a casual bakery and deli with a farmhouse interior flooded with natural light and an extensive shop filled with locally-made gifts. Here, you can stock up on goodies like maple syrup, Adirondack apparel, and home décor. When your sweet tooth is calling in Tupper Lake, the Washboard Donut Shoppe is a unique no-frills combination of a coffee and donut shop, a laundromat, and a gift store, and its laid-back vibe makes everyone feel welcome.
If you're not road-tripping to the Rail Trail from a nearby state, you can fly into Albany International Airport, rent a car, and drive to Adirondack Park. To begin the trail at the official starting location in Tupper Lake, the drive takes 2 and a half hours from Albany International Airport. If you need to rent equipment such as an e-bike or snowmobile, visit a shop like Sled and Spoke in Saranac Lake, a truly magical and romantic Northeast destination.