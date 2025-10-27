New York's Recent Rail Trail Is A 34-Mile Adirondack Journey Of Serene Lakes, Charming Towns, And Local Eats

Adirondack Park in Upstate New York is the largest publicly protected land in the mainland United States. Stretching a whopping 6 million acres, Adirondack Park is also a National Historic Landmark. Now, its home to the recently completed Adirondack Rail Trail — an accessible trail created along the tracks of the former New York Central Railroad — inviting visitors to explore the beauty of the area and enjoy a plethora of recreational activities in any season.

The 34-mile-long Rail Trail takes people through quaint Adirondack villages, offering opportunities to stroll main streets and enjoy locally-owned restaurants and shops. The Rail Trail also connects to popular hiking trails in the area, such as Scarface Mountain Trailhead, making it easier to access them in the busy seasons when parking can be difficult. Lake lovers will appreciate that the trail passes by more than a dozen natural water features.

There's lots of flexibility in where you start and stop the trail, because there are eight dedicated Rail Trail parking lots along the route. This gives you many options if you don't want to journey the entire 34 miles, or if you're traveling with kids or anyone with extra needs. Adirondack Park is neither a national park, nor a state park, meaning it's entirely free to enter and there are no closing or entrance times. No matter what time of year you visit the Adirondack Rail Trail, you'll experience the endless beauty and recreational opportunities of New York's mountain paradise.