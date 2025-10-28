This Southern American Attraction Unexpectedly Ranks Among The World's Best To Visit

In a state full of theme parks, costumed characters, and roller coasters, it can be easy to overlook what Tripadvisor has called the top attraction in the United States — and the third best attraction in the world. The NASA Kennedy Space Center on Florida's Merritt Island was awarded the travel site's 2025 Travelers' Choice Award as one of the "best of the best things to do." While many simply consider Florida to be one of the best states to retire to in the U.S., this historic site is far from retirement. In fact, it still launches rockets to the stars while offering an interactive and educational experience for all visitors who walk through its gates.

Witnessing launches into space from Canaveral National Seashore, one of Florida's best breathtaking beaches less crowded than Panama City, is just one of the many out-of-this-world experiences you can have at the space center. On non-launch days, guests can take a bus tour of NASA's active launch pads and get up close to the technology shooting humans into space exploration's future. There's even a simulated engine test fire every half hour, meaning guests can witness the power behind the center's iconic launches.

Guests are also invited to tour the massive hangers that sit on the island. Here, icons of NASA's past are displayed, including the Saturn V rocket that made humankind's mission to the moon possible in the 1960s. The complex looks to the future as well, with exhibits showcasing space rovers and explaining how NASA plans to get humans to thrive on Mars. There are even simulators to offer guests their own astronaut experience, without ever leaving Earth's gravity. Kennedy Space Center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 or 6 p.m. (depending on the season) and is just 45 miles east of Orlando.