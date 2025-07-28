Florida's 5 Best Breathtaking Beaches That Are Less Crowded Than Panama City

Traveling farther out from Panama City, there's the Canaveral National Seashore. This beach is located 30 to 40 minutes south of Daytona Beach, and boasts 58,000 acres of undeveloped beaches, dunes, and lagoons. So, if solitude and seclusion are what you're looking for, you're definitely going to find them at Canaveral.

The Canaveral National Seashore is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and offers access to two distinct beaches — Apollo Beach and Playalinda Beach. Both of these are perfect for unwinding and getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The only downside is that the sound of the occasional rocket launching at the nearby Cape Canaveral might disturb some of your much-needed peace and quiet. Whatever the case, make sure you double-check whether access to the beach is permitted before heading out. According to the official National Parks Service website, a hefty road maintenance project kicked off in April 2025 and might be ongoing.

Regardless, there's still plenty of other things to do at Canaveral besides just enjoying the beach. For instance, it's a great place for rocket-launch viewing. You can also take a hike along the Castle Windy Trail near Apollo Beach — which just so happens to be pet-friendly — and enjoy some kayaking or boating on Mosquito Lagoon. Beyond that, guests can also partake in some fishing, horseback riding, and birdwatching. Primitive camping is also available at both the lagoon area and Apollo Beach, and proper reservations and permits are needed before you can enjoy the back-country solitude that this secluded shoreline provides.