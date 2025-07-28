Florida's 5 Best Breathtaking Beaches That Are Less Crowded Than Panama City
The Florida Panhandle is a particularly popular destination for beach vacations. Stretching for about 200 miles, it offers hidden Caribbean-like island getaways, white sandy beaches, and clear waters. Some especially popular destinations along these shores — welcoming roughly 4.5 million tourists a year — include both Panama City and the nearby Panama City Beach (despite it being one of Florida's deadliest). This, of course, means very crowded beaches. But don't feel discouraged! The Sunshine State still has more than 800 miles of shorelines that are not as packed as those on the Emerald Coast, some of which are even in close proximity to Panama City.
Offering a nice breath of fresh air away from spring breakers and other tourists — while still providing you with fun activities to enjoy — these other nice beaches can be found farther away in Florida's Keys and near cities like Sarasota and Fort Myers. And whether they're located in the Panhandle's Emerald Coast or all the way out in the Keys, you won't be disappointed by any of these breathtaking shores. Let's take a look at five amazing and uncrowded beaches you should consider when planning your Florida vacation.
The little-known Navarre Beach
Starting off this list is a beautiful shore in the Pensacola Metro Area called Navarre Beach. Dubbed as "Florida's Most Relaxing Place," Navarre Beach offers white sandy beaches, soft dunes, and calm waters filled with sea turtles and coral reefs. It is also home to Florida's longest fishing pier (pictured above). And, despite the town's growth over the last few years, Navarre still offers a nice getaway far away from noisy crowds and tourists.
Navarre Beach is more of a residential area than a beachfront resort. However, visitors can still enjoy plenty of fun activities, such as kayaking, surfing, jet skiing, or swimming. Of course, fishing off the Navarre pier is also a possibility. If that sounds like too much, you can simply enjoy a relaxing walk on the pier as the sun starts to set.
For underwater enthusiasts, Navarre is also open for scuba diving and snorkeling among the surrounding coral reefs. You might even run into some sea turtles while in the water, making for an even more unforgettable experience. The area also has its own Turtle Conservation Center as well as a Marine Science Park, both of which are open to visitors. Away from the water, travelers will find several hiking and biking trails around the area as well. Finally, don't forget to try some of the fresh southern-style seafood found at Navarre's many restaurants! Some of these include Scooter's Fish House and East Bay Crab House, which serves up delicious cajun Gulf-style cuisine.
Canaveral National Seashore in Central Florida
Traveling farther out from Panama City, there's the Canaveral National Seashore. This beach is located 30 to 40 minutes south of Daytona Beach, and boasts 58,000 acres of undeveloped beaches, dunes, and lagoons. So, if solitude and seclusion are what you're looking for, you're definitely going to find them at Canaveral.
The Canaveral National Seashore is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and offers access to two distinct beaches — Apollo Beach and Playalinda Beach. Both of these are perfect for unwinding and getting away from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. The only downside is that the sound of the occasional rocket launching at the nearby Cape Canaveral might disturb some of your much-needed peace and quiet. Whatever the case, make sure you double-check whether access to the beach is permitted before heading out. According to the official National Parks Service website, a hefty road maintenance project kicked off in April 2025 and might be ongoing.
Regardless, there's still plenty of other things to do at Canaveral besides just enjoying the beach. For instance, it's a great place for rocket-launch viewing. You can also take a hike along the Castle Windy Trail near Apollo Beach — which just so happens to be pet-friendly — and enjoy some kayaking or boating on Mosquito Lagoon. Beyond that, guests can also partake in some fishing, horseback riding, and birdwatching. Primitive camping is also available at both the lagoon area and Apollo Beach, and proper reservations and permits are needed before you can enjoy the back-country solitude that this secluded shoreline provides.
Siesta Key near Sarasota
Siesta Key, located 15 minutes from Sarasota, is where you'll find Siesta Beach. According to TripAdvisor, this is one of the best beaches in the world — as well as the number one beach in all of the United States. Siesta Key Beach offers visitors soft and powdery shores, clear and warm waters perfect for swimming, and an overall tranquil atmosphere that's perfect for relaxing under the summer sun.
Overall, Siesta Key also boasts three other beaches aside from Siesta Key Beach, each with its own unique charm. For instance, if you're interested in watching a breathtaking sunset, Crescent Beach is the shore for you. Meanwhile, wildlife lovers will surely enjoy Palmer Point Beach's dunes filled with gopher tortoises. Finally, Turtle Beach's loggerhead, green, and Kemp's Ridley sea turtles can also be seen nesting on the coast from May until October. Having these four shore options in total prevents the beaches from getting too crowded — especially during spring break.
However, the number of tourists that visit Siesta Key doesn't come close those of Panama City Beach, making it a good option for a nice tropical getaway. As a plus, you'll also find plenty of activities to enjoy, such as jet-skiing or kiteboarding. Beach volleyball is also always available, as is biking along the beach. On Sunday mornings, guests can pay a visit to the Siesta Key Farmer's Market. For more local bites, the many restaurants along town — like Flavio's Brick Oven Bar and The Cottage — offer varied yet delicious menus to choose from.
Cape San Blas in Florida's Forgotten Coast
The pristine beaches of Cape San Blas await you on Florida's breathtaking tropical getaway, the Forgotten Coast. Although the area has been getting a bit more crowded as more people start to learn about this hidden gem, it's still a peaceful location. As such, being respectful of this beach and the locals is key for keeping it as pristine as possible.
This shore on the Forgotten Coast has something to offer everyone: from fishing to snorkeling, swimming, kayaking, and even horseback riding. You'll likely also run into the local dolphins, either while swimming or snorkeling. And, if you take a walk on the beach, migratory birds will always be there to keep you company. Wildlife lovers will also be happy to hear that manatees have been sighted at the T.H. Stone Memorial St. Joseph Peninsula State Park, which is located just 7 miles from Cape San Blas. The park is also a great place for doing some hiking if that's more up your alley.
Sanibel Island in southwest Florida
Short of an hour outside of Fort Myers you'll find Sanibel Island. The busiest time on Sanibel Island is from December to April, yet the island maintains a relaxed and serene atmosphere throughout the year. The several beaches along the island's coast also make it feel less crowded, adding even more of a laid-back summer experience. For travelers who like to stay active, Sanibel Island also offers a variety of activities to enjoy such as biking, fishing, sailing, and kayaking.
Another very popular activity on the island is collecting seashells — especially at Blind Pass Beach, which offers visitors stunning ocean views. Additionally, a stop by Lighthouse Beach will give you a glimpse of a unique seascape dotted with a historic lighthouse. Lastly, Bowman's Beach will likely remind you of Panama City Beach as it tends to get more crowded. That said, it also offers many more facilities to enjoy, like showers and picnic tables.
For those interested in marine life and sciences, the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum and Aquarium is a must-visit while on the island. The museum opens every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and features a large collection of more than 600,000 seashells. It also houses marine animals, like the giant Pacific octopus, giant triton, and other species native to Florida. To wrap it all up, another must-visit for nature lovers is the J.N. "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge, where alligators and various species of birds, like the beautiful Caribbean flamingos, can be spotted with a bit of luck.