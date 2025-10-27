These Icelandic Artists Are Crafting Perfumes That Smell Like The Country's Wild Landscapes
People are shaped by their environments, and nowhere is that truer than in Iceland, known for its dreamy black-sand beaches and otherworldly mountains. This nation of just 400,000 has produced an outsize number of artists and musicians, creatively inspired by their country's raw natural beauty, including post-rock band Sigur Rós. You may not be familiar with the name, but you're likely familiar with their ethereal tracks (and lead singer Jónsi Birgisson's irresistible falsetto) on films such as "Vanilla Sky." Or you've heard Jónsi's atmospheric scores in "We Bought a Zoo" and the fittingly Viking-themed "How to Train Your Dragon." But for the past 17 years, Jónsi has focused his creative talents not only on musical compositions but on olfactory ones. As a self-taught nose, as perfumers are commonly called, Jónsi was influenced by his country's extraordinary vistas to craft scents that smell like these wild landscapes — and that evoke memories of a childhood spent surrounded by nature. He created his first fragrance for fun and was convinced by his sister that perhaps this one bottle could become something greater. And with that, Fischersund was born.
This family-run, Icelandic brand was founded in 2017 by Jónsi, his three sisters (Lilja, lngibjörg, and Sigurrós), and two of their partners. The team works with a local distiller and uses pure Icelandic essential oils in its products. And while Reykjavík might not be considered the "perfume capital of the world," the city has churned out more than its fair share of small-batch perfumers, whose products can be found both within the country and lining the shelves of international boutiques. Fischersund itself now boasts more than 50 offerings. Alongside their special perfumes, you'll find Merino wool blankets featuring original illustrations, incense sticks, festive candles, and more.
Fischersund's story and products
What sets Fischersund apart is the unique memory that inspires each fragrance — a story that's shared with visitors. The company's inaugural fragrance, No. 23, comes from Jónsi's memories of working on ships in the old harbor — and smelling saltwater, tobacco, and other trappings of dockyard life. It has notes of black pepper, licorice, cypress, Siberian fir, and more. And although it was a scent that Jónsi initially created for personal use, it became the first in the Fischersund line.
But beyond the skillful storytelling behind its enticing scents, the company has created an in-store, multi-sensory experience. You can read the inspiration for each scent, along with an accompanying poem in both English and Icelandic. For No. 08, a fruity, floral scent, this extract from the text sets the scene: "Brand new sneakers, crushing fresh flower stalks against hot asphalt. Mouth full of lemon candy and fingers sticky with motor oil." Certain scents come with their own music, available as limited-edition vinyls. "Sounds of Fischer No. 6" is one such album, and it's filled with scent-inspired rhythms that channel the sunshine, birdsong, and energy of the Arctic summer.
Everything within the creation process has meaning — even the numbers that identify each fragrance. They indicate how many iterations it took for the final version to be produced (except for No. 101, named after their postal code in Reykjavík, which shows the connection of this brand to its home city). And what the store lacks in quantity (there are currently only five collections), it certainly makes up for in quality. All of its small-batch-produced, artisanal products draw many of their ingredients from the rich Icelandic soil.
How to experience Fischersund
To bring a small part of Iceland straight to your door, you can order through the brand's website (global shipping is available). But if you're in Iceland, it's best to pay a visit to their flagship store at Fischersund 3. It's located in downtown Reykjavík, inside one of the capital's oldest wooden buildings that used to serve as Jónsi's former recording studio. Prices vary, but typically, liquid fragrances sell for $225 while solid variations cost $75.
While every visit to the shop will allow you to enjoy the full immersive experience, you can book a personalized tour for an even deeper dive. On the Fischersund Fragrance Journey ($24), learn more about the creative process behind the perfumes. Enjoy a tasting of their signature schnapps while a family member guides you through their rotating scent exhibition. If you'd like to take your scented escape even further, reserve The Ultimate Fischersund Experience ($40). This session has the same inclusions, along with a surprise gift from the store. Both tours are 45 to 60 minutes long, are available by appointment only, and must be booked in advance. Additionally, the company hosts an unusual type of event — a scented concert. These are organized on an ad hoc basis, and they combine live music with Fischersund's perfumes and mesmerizing visual art into yet another beautiful sensory experience. As of this writing, no scented concerts are currently scheduled, but there are future plans to do so.
This small, unassuming shop may not make the traditional list of destinations you shouldn't miss on your vacation to Iceland, but it's certainly worth a visit. Even if you don't end up with a bag stocked full of new fragrances, it's an excellent opportunity to experience true Icelandic artistry through sight, sound, and smell.