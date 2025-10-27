These Icelandic Artists Are Crafting Perfumes That Smell Like The Country's Wild Landscapes

People are shaped by their environments, and nowhere is that truer than in Iceland, known for its dreamy black-sand beaches and otherworldly mountains. This nation of just 400,000 has produced an outsize number of artists and musicians, creatively inspired by their country's raw natural beauty, including post-rock band Sigur Rós. You may not be familiar with the name, but you're likely familiar with their ethereal tracks (and lead singer Jónsi Birgisson's irresistible falsetto) on films such as "Vanilla Sky." Or you've heard Jónsi's atmospheric scores in "We Bought a Zoo" and the fittingly Viking-themed "How to Train Your Dragon." But for the past 17 years, Jónsi has focused his creative talents not only on musical compositions but on olfactory ones. As a self-taught nose, as perfumers are commonly called, Jónsi was influenced by his country's extraordinary vistas to craft scents that smell like these wild landscapes — and that evoke memories of a childhood spent surrounded by nature. He created his first fragrance for fun and was convinced by his sister that perhaps this one bottle could become something greater. And with that, Fischersund was born.

This family-run, Icelandic brand was founded in 2017 by Jónsi, his three sisters (Lilja, lngibjörg, and Sigurrós), and two of their partners. The team works with a local distiller and uses pure Icelandic essential oils in its products. And while Reykjavík might not be considered the "perfume capital of the world," the city has churned out more than its fair share of small-batch perfumers, whose products can be found both within the country and lining the shelves of international boutiques. Fischersund itself now boasts more than 50 offerings. Alongside their special perfumes, you'll find Merino wool blankets featuring original illustrations, incense sticks, festive candles, and more.