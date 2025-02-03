The 'Perfume Capital Of The World' Is A City On The French Riviera Brimming With Arts And Culture

When you think of the French Riviera, images of glamorous yachts and luxury beachside resorts probably spring to mind. But this iconic coastline is more than just a paradise for beachgoers. Venture beyond its expensive resorts and you'll discover hidden gems, like the little-known town of Menton or the medieval charm of Saint-Paul-de-Vence. Then there's Grasse, a little inland escape that offers breathtaking views and an allure unlike any other place in the world. It's earned the title of the "perfume capital of the world," a distinction it's held since the 17th century thanks to its rich history of perfume-making.

Unlike its bustling Riviera counterparts, Grasse feels slower yet vibrant, with plenty to explore. The surrounding landscape is nothing short of stunning: rolling hills dotted with olive trees, wildflowers, and fields of May rose and jasmine, two ingredients that are essential to some of the world's most famous perfumes, including Chanel No. 5 and Miss Dior. The town's climate and soil make it an ideal spot for cultivating these fragrant blooms, fostering both centuries-old perfume houses like Galimard and modern brands such as Le Labo.

From Cannes, Grasse is just a 30-minute bus ride or a 20-minute drive away. You can also get there from Nice with a 40-minute drive or in a little over an hour by bus, offering sweeping views of the Côte d'Azur countryside along the way. Accommodation options range from quaint guesthouses tucked into the hills to luxurious boutique hotels. Wherever you stay, you'll find that Grasse has a scent and spirit all its own — a perfect prelude to your journey through its aromatic streets.