The California Redwoods' Secret Swimming Hole Is A Turquoise Gem On The Ethereal Highway 101
U.S. Highway 101 spans the West Coast from the beaches of San Diego to the rugged coasts of the Pacific Northwest, but it's the stretch that runs through California's redwood forest that makes for one of the best road trips on the West Coast. As the highway passes through the town of Leggett, it threads quirky, iconic attractions like the three living redwood giants you can drive through, as well as plenty of lesser-known stops. One of those is a tucked-away little pool unofficially named the Hole in the Wall by locals, located near Laytonville, at the end of a short, unmarked trail that's right off of Highway 101. Sheltered by a canopy of majestic redwoods and filled with bright blue water, the site is a perfect place to find refreshment without the crowds of busier redwood destinations.
The Hole in the Wall swimming hole sits along Rattlesnake Creek near a rustic retreat and camping area with an active cannabis farm. Anyone is welcome to take a dip, though visitors can also stay the night at the camping area, which is situated on a cliff above the pool and is called the Hideaway (more on that later). The swimming hole is a beautiful spot with a waterfall, mossy rocks, and lovely trees to provide some shade.
The name of the site comes from an interesting tunnel-like hole in a rock wall that arches over the creek. Some have noted that the rock features could be dangerous for little ones, with one Google reviewer writing, "Absolutely beautiful place to go ... Would not recommend small children at campsites due to [the] cliff that goes to the creek."
Camping overnight at the Hole in the Wall
Staying overnight at the Hole in the Wall puts you in convenient proximity to many of the redwood forest's most charming roadside attractions, like the World Famous Tree House, which is about a 20-minute drive north. If you're interested in camping, the Hideaway has sites that range from $75 to $135 per night, with tent sites at the cheaper end and RV sites leaning pricier. The sites can get booked out, so it's best to reserve them in advance through Hipcamp to guarantee a spot. All sites have access to toilets and allow campfires, but water and electrical hookups are only available at some. The Garden Side campsite has some of the best reviews, with lots of space and great views of the hills, though it's also the most expensive and the furthest from the swimming hole. The Bridge View Camp is also highly rated and boasts its own large redwood deck.
The main airport for Leggett and the surrounding redwood attractions is the California Redwood Coast-Humboldt County Airport, which is about two hours and 15 minutes by car from the Hole in the Wall site. Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport is another viable option, with arrivals from several West Coast cities, about a two-hour drive away. You'll find parking available directly across from Tan Oak Park on Highway 101. From here, it's about a 10-minute walk to the swimming hole. Hot showers are available at the campsite near the pool, plus there's a tire swing and giant chimes. Dogs are welcome to be off-leash.