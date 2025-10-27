The California Redwoods' Secret Swimming Hole Is A Turquoise Gem On The Ethereal Highway 101

U.S. Highway 101 spans the West Coast from the beaches of San Diego to the rugged coasts of the Pacific Northwest, but it's the stretch that runs through California's redwood forest that makes for one of the best road trips on the West Coast. As the highway passes through the town of Leggett, it threads quirky, iconic attractions like the three living redwood giants you can drive through, as well as plenty of lesser-known stops. One of those is a tucked-away little pool unofficially named the Hole in the Wall by locals, located near Laytonville, at the end of a short, unmarked trail that's right off of Highway 101. Sheltered by a canopy of majestic redwoods and filled with bright blue water, the site is a perfect place to find refreshment without the crowds of busier redwood destinations.

The Hole in the Wall swimming hole sits along Rattlesnake Creek near a rustic retreat and camping area with an active cannabis farm. Anyone is welcome to take a dip, though visitors can also stay the night at the camping area, which is situated on a cliff above the pool and is called the Hideaway (more on that later). The swimming hole is a beautiful spot with a waterfall, mossy rocks, and lovely trees to provide some shade.

The name of the site comes from an interesting tunnel-like hole in a rock wall that arches over the creek. Some have noted that the rock features could be dangerous for little ones, with one Google reviewer writing, "Absolutely beautiful place to go ... Would not recommend small children at campsites due to [the] cliff that goes to the creek."