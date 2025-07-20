These Are The Most Breathtaking Road Trips Along The West Coast, According To Travelers

A road trip is often the best way to explore a region, but hitting the road along the West Coast of the United States is even more special because it offers some of the most stunning scenery in the country. From the palm tree-lined beaches of Southern California to the rugged coastline of the Pacific Northwest, road-tripping offers a close look at the diverse landscapes. Beyond the famous Highway 1, the West Coast is also home to vast deserts, sand dunes, lush mountains, waterfalls, turquoise lakes, and towering redwood trees.

Different journeys will take you through sweeping ocean views, majestic redwood forests, and charming small towns. Whether you want a shorter road trip through the desert or an epic adventure traversing the coastline over multiple days, there's a route for everyone. I have personally driven many of these road trips, but I have also consulted travel blogs, travel Instagram posts, and road trip travel forums to ensure we are covering the best of the coast. Next time you visit the area, rent a car and hit the road on one of these breathtaking road trips along the West Coast.