Just Outside Of Hartford Is Connecticut's Large Urban Park Brimming With Overlooks, Historic Charm, And Trails

History is ingrained in every part of Walnut Hill Park. It's breathtaking no matter where you look but especially so from the top of Walnut Hill next to the World War I memorial. This is a 90-foot-tall limestone obelisk commemorating the New Britain residents who perished during the war. Here, visitors will experience a panoramic view of downtown New Britain from the overlook. For the best views, visit during sunset's golden hour.

Another key historic feature is the Darius Miller Concert Shell, where Walnut Hill Park hosts everything from summer concerts to recitals. This shell was originally built in 1939, but a fire destroyed it in 1966. Since it was such an important part of the park, the town was quick to rebuild it, upgrading it with a dancing platform in the front and a few rows of tiered seating.

You may also come across several plaques throughout the park celebrating early 20th-century events and exhibitions. Hamilton's Flight is a memorial for the Birdman of New Britain, Charles K. Hamilton, who flew the first winged flight in Connecticut just seven years after the Wright brothers took to the sky in the "Birthplace of Aviation" in North Carolina. Another famous point worth checking out is the 100 Birthday of Freedom Tree Marker that celebrates the Birthday of Freedom Tree, which is on the Historic Trees list.