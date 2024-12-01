The 'Birthplace Of Aviation' Is An Underrated North Carolina Beach Town With Sand Dunes And Shops

A town called Kill Devil Hills might conjure up all sorts of spooky images, and perhaps it sounds like an ideal destination for ghost hunters or Halloween celebrations. But among the best and cheapest East Coast beach towns, Kill Devil Hills in North Carolina is actually known for being the birthplace of aviation, as it's where the Wright brothers had their first successful powered flight on December 17, 1903.

To commemorate this accomplishment, which changed modern travel as we know it, the Wright Brothers National Memorial was erected here, with a granite monument and exhibits revealing more about the brothers' different flight experiments, from failures to successes. Travelers visiting Kill Devil Hills can keep in mind they are walking along the same sand dunes where Orville and Wilbur Wright launched their Flyer, making this a must-visit for history buffs in general and especially people interested in aviation and the history of modern flight.

Why it's named Kill Devil Hills is a contested story, with different theories about how the strange name came to be attached to this town. Some say it's related to a rum known to be so strong it could "kill the devil." Others say a man trying to extort the devil trapped him in a local pit. Regardless of how it got its name, which first circulated on maps around the early 1800s, the area is known to have originally been home to Native Americans until settlers moved in from the 1700s to the 1800s. Today, Kill Devil Hills attracts visitors interested in learning more about the Wright brothers' journey, anglers looking to reel in the best catches of the Outer Banks, and nature enthusiasts interested in exploring the area's many acres of natural dunes.