The 'Birthplace Of Aviation' Is An Underrated North Carolina Beach Town With Sand Dunes And Shops
A town called Kill Devil Hills might conjure up all sorts of spooky images, and perhaps it sounds like an ideal destination for ghost hunters or Halloween celebrations. But among the best and cheapest East Coast beach towns, Kill Devil Hills in North Carolina is actually known for being the birthplace of aviation, as it's where the Wright brothers had their first successful powered flight on December 17, 1903.
To commemorate this accomplishment, which changed modern travel as we know it, the Wright Brothers National Memorial was erected here, with a granite monument and exhibits revealing more about the brothers' different flight experiments, from failures to successes. Travelers visiting Kill Devil Hills can keep in mind they are walking along the same sand dunes where Orville and Wilbur Wright launched their Flyer, making this a must-visit for history buffs in general and especially people interested in aviation and the history of modern flight.
Why it's named Kill Devil Hills is a contested story, with different theories about how the strange name came to be attached to this town. Some say it's related to a rum known to be so strong it could "kill the devil." Others say a man trying to extort the devil trapped him in a local pit. Regardless of how it got its name, which first circulated on maps around the early 1800s, the area is known to have originally been home to Native Americans until settlers moved in from the 1700s to the 1800s. Today, Kill Devil Hills attracts visitors interested in learning more about the Wright brothers' journey, anglers looking to reel in the best catches of the Outer Banks, and nature enthusiasts interested in exploring the area's many acres of natural dunes.
Explore sand dunes and more in Kill Devil Hills
Checking out the Wright Brothers Memorial is a top reason to visit Kill Devil Hills. However, there's more to do in town and nearby, including visiting the Nags Head Woods Preserve, which, in addition to the nature preserve, is home to remnants of early settlements, including old cemeteries and settler trails. Just under 30 minutes away is the Outer Banks History Center, which is a treasure trove of historical documents and records related to the region.
Once visitors have had their fill of historical attractions, the natural beauty of Kill Devil Hills is begging to be explored. Outdoorsy types will want to visit the Run Hill State Natural Area, which features around 125 acres of sand dunes and wilderness areas. Just a short drive away is Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, a 426-acre park that is home to the largest living sand dunes on the Atlantic coast (the tallest dunes in North America are in Colorado). Visitors can explore the sandy trails, try sandboarding down the dunes, take hang gliding lessons, and more. Local outfit Kitty Hawk Kites rents everything you need for outdoor adventure, from kayaks to paddle boards and pontoon boats. They also offer night kayaking tours in Kill Devil Hills starting at just $40.
The beaches of Kill Devil Hills stretch along the Atlantic coastline, and many have lifeguards for safety. Be sure to visit Glenmere Beach and look for a little red mailbox. It's a tradition for visitors to write down hopeful messages in the notebook inside. For a peaceful experience, head over to Kill Devil Hills Sound, where the water is more shallow, perfect for kayaking or wading on foot. Just keep in mind there are no lifeguards on this stretch, so take extra precautions.
Shop, dine, and sip in Kill Devil Hills
Once the historical landmarks are checked off your list and you've worn yourself out on the sand dunes, it's time for a little retail therapy. North Carolina's coast is perfect for waterfront shopping and dining, and Kill Devil Hills has plenty of interesting spots worth checking out. In town, you'll find local gift and surf shops, a craft workshop where you can create your own home decor, and Island Dye It Yourself for a creative tie-dye experience. In the wider Outer Banks area, plenty more shopping awaits, including places like the Outer Banks Mall, thrift stores, and Outlets Nags Head.
Foodies will find plenty to love, too. From casual beachside eateries to upscale coastal cuisine, the dining options in Kill Devil Hills offer a variety of choices. Some of the top recommended restaurants, according to reviews, are Kill Devil Grill, Miller's Seafood & Steak House, and The Colington Cafe. All three offer fresh, local catches for culinary enthusiasts looking to try the best of the Outer Banks' bounty of seafood.
For craft beer lovers, Outer Banks Brewing Station offers a laid-back atmosphere and locally brewed ales, as well as brewery tours and an outside beer garden. Whether you're shucking fresh oysters or browsing surf shops, Kill Devil Hills has a way of combining small-town charm with big coastal energy. Be sure to bring your appetite and maybe leave some extra space in your luggage for newly found treasures.
Planning your visit to Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina
Located in the heart of the Outer Banks, Kill Devil Hills is easily accessible by car or plane. The closest major airports are Norfolk International Airport in Virginia, about a 90-minute drive away, and Raleigh-Durham International Airport, approximately three and a half hours away. Renting a car is the best way to explore the area, but Uber and local cabs are also available. Visitors looking to get some biking in can locate trail maps on the Outer Banks tourism website.
When it comes to finding somewhere to stay, Kill Devil Hills offers everything from beachfront hotels to vacation rentals and campgrounds. The coastal Sea Ranch Resort is close to the Wright Memorial and offers scenic views and amenities like an on-site restaurant and a pool. Airbnb also has several local apartments and homes listed if you're interested in a cozier experience.
We recommend traveling during spring or fall when the weather is pleasant and there are fewer crowds and less traffic. Lastly, it won't hurt to plan ahead for attractions like the Wright Brothers National Memorial and buy your passes online to save time getting in. With its blend of history, natural sand dunes, shopping, and dining, Kill Devil Hills is a hidden gem for a memorable getaway in the Outer Banks.