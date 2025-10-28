Minnesota's City Near Minneapolis With Outdoor Attractions And Boutique Shops Is A Perfect Day-Trip

There is a lot more to see in Minnesota besides the state's 10,000 lakes. From the bike-friendly city of Minneapolis, to the picturesque wilderness of the Boundary Waters and fun rural destinations like the charming town of New Ulm, there's something for everyone here. Head 75 minutes southwest of the Twin Cities and you'll find Mankato. This city is a busy college town, with beautiful outdoor attractions and excellent shopping opportunities.

Thanks to its location, Mankato is a great day trip from the Twin Cities. Although there is a regional airport in Mankato, the closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — recognized as one of the best in North America. Mankato is about 1 hour and 15 minutes away by car. Mankato Transit System provides bus services in the area, and Land to Air Express runs buses between Mankato and the Twin Cities — but it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle.