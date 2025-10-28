Minnesota's City Near Minneapolis With Outdoor Attractions And Boutique Shops Is A Perfect Day-Trip
There is a lot more to see in Minnesota besides the state's 10,000 lakes. From the bike-friendly city of Minneapolis, to the picturesque wilderness of the Boundary Waters and fun rural destinations like the charming town of New Ulm, there's something for everyone here. Head 75 minutes southwest of the Twin Cities and you'll find Mankato. This city is a busy college town, with beautiful outdoor attractions and excellent shopping opportunities.
Thanks to its location, Mankato is a great day trip from the Twin Cities. Although there is a regional airport in Mankato, the closest major airport is Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport — recognized as one of the best in North America. Mankato is about 1 hour and 15 minutes away by car. Mankato Transit System provides bus services in the area, and Land to Air Express runs buses between Mankato and the Twin Cities — but it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle.
Explore the great outdoors around Mankato
One of the best places to visit in Mankato is Minneopa State Park, which is just under a 10-minute drive from the city. Admire the view of the gorgeous Minneopa Falls from one of the lookouts or from the short 10-minute trail to the bottom of the falls. Do the Bison Drive for your chance to see bison from the roadside — there are 325 acres of bison range in the park. Walk or bike on the 13-mile Red Jacket Trail to see the countryside and the Red Jacket Trestle, which uses three converted railroad trestles. The 41-mile Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail takes riders from Mankato to Fairbault, if you're up for a longer challenge.
There are more than 60 parks in Greater Mankato, so there is plenty of choice for outdoor recreation. Visit Sibley Park for 2 miles of walking trails, a playground, a gazebo, and fishing along the river. You can't miss the impressive mural at Ardent Mills Grain Silos, created by artist Guido Van Helton. Discover more outdoor art on the CityArt Walking Sculpture Tour, where you'll find 32 different sculptures dotted around the town.
Where to shop and what to do in Mankato
Mankato is the perfect spot to shop 'til you drop, with plenty of boutique stores in the walkable Old Town neighborhood. Visit Lakota Made for indigenous, eco-friendly herbal and personal care products, and pick up unique gifts at Hazelkin & Co. Baubles and Bobbies sells beautiful handmade jewelry, or browse for vintage and antiques at Pond Road Market. River Hills Mall has all the major stores like Target, JCPenney, H&M, and more.
Kids will love exploring the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota — the museum features exhibits and activities that are guaranteed fun for all ages. Step back in time at the 16-room R.D. Hubbard House, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places — it was the first private residence in Mankato to have electricity and indoor plumbing. Learn more about the local history of the county at Blue Earth County History Museum, with an interactive pioneer cabin and rotating temporary exhibits.