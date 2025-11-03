The 'Grape Juice Capital Of The World' Is A Lovely New York Village Known For Vineyards And Farmer's Markets

Grapes are essential to the local economy, not just of Chautauqua County, but of the entire Lake Erie region. In fact, 268 of the 600-plus grape farmers working under the Welch's co-op are based in this region. Grape vineyards take up a whopping 20,000 acres in Westfield, making it the village's most important export.

Visitors can learn about grape production at the Grape Discovery Center. This family-friendly facility covers the 150-year history of grape growing in the Lake Erie region, specifically the cultivation of the Concord grape variety. In addition to exhibits, adults and children alike can have a taste of locally-produced grape juice at the tasting bar. Those of drinking age can also sample local wine.

History buffs and wine lovers should make time to visit the Johnson Estate Winery, the oldest estate winery in New York, established in 1961. Over its 60-plus years of operation, the winery has produced 40 award-winning labels. Sample over 40 wines and craft spirits served alongside savory bites at the tasting room or in the outdoor tasting area (open only in the summer), which boasts views of the vineyards.

Located a short walk from Johnson Estate Winery is Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing. This brewery-distillery sits on 80 acres of land used to grow grapes and wheat. They share their facilities with neighboring Mazza Chautauqua Cellars, making it the first combination winery, distillery, and brewery in New York State. Sample a wide range of drinks in the patio space, which offers views of the surrounding fields as well as games and live music.