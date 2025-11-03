The 'Grape Juice Capital Of The World' Is A Lovely New York Village Known For Vineyards And Farmer's Markets
Along the New York shore of Lake Erie is a small village that packs a punch — specifically, grape punch. After a successful showcase at the 1893 World's Fair in Chicago, Charles Welch of the Welch's company opened the world's first large grape juice plant in Westfield, Chautauqua County. By 1897, 300 tons of grapes were processed at the Welch's plant, earning it its moniker of the 'grape juice capital of the world.' Fast forward to today, and Chautauqua is the largest grape-growing county outside of California. This makes Westfield a must-visit for grape juice and wine aficionados looking to connect with regional farmers. This could mean taking a tour of a couple of vineyards or meeting with producers at farmers' markets.
The village is located an hour's drive southeast of Buffalo. It sits just north of Pennsylvania, a state that is itself home to a few 'world capitals,' including New Castle, the world's 'hot dog capital', and Kennett Square, the 'mushroom capital of the world.'
Sample local grape juice, wine, and more in Westfield
Grapes are essential to the local economy, not just of Chautauqua County, but of the entire Lake Erie region. In fact, 268 of the 600-plus grape farmers working under the Welch's co-op are based in this region. Grape vineyards take up a whopping 20,000 acres in Westfield, making it the village's most important export.
Visitors can learn about grape production at the Grape Discovery Center. This family-friendly facility covers the 150-year history of grape growing in the Lake Erie region, specifically the cultivation of the Concord grape variety. In addition to exhibits, adults and children alike can have a taste of locally-produced grape juice at the tasting bar. Those of drinking age can also sample local wine.
History buffs and wine lovers should make time to visit the Johnson Estate Winery, the oldest estate winery in New York, established in 1961. Over its 60-plus years of operation, the winery has produced 40 award-winning labels. Sample over 40 wines and craft spirits served alongside savory bites at the tasting room or in the outdoor tasting area (open only in the summer), which boasts views of the vineyards.
Located a short walk from Johnson Estate Winery is Five & 20 Spirits & Brewing. This brewery-distillery sits on 80 acres of land used to grow grapes and wheat. They share their facilities with neighboring Mazza Chautauqua Cellars, making it the first combination winery, distillery, and brewery in New York State. Sample a wide range of drinks in the patio space, which offers views of the surrounding fields as well as games and live music.
Connect with local producers at curated markets
To make the most of your time in Westfield, time your visit with grape-inspired events that further promote and celebrate the village's favorite fruit. The Westfield Grape and Wine Festival takes place in mid-September at Moore Park and the Grape Discovery Center. In addition to more wine tasting, visitors can take part in grape stomping and pie contests, or enjoy sampling local delicacies from Westfield vendors.
If you're visiting in the summer, try to pass through Westfield on an early Saturday morning when the Westfield Farmers' and Artisans' Market takes place, also at Moore Park. This initiative kicked off over 10 years ago, led by a group of volunteers, and eventually gained support from municipal governments. By 9 am, the market is already bustling with shoppers. Here, you can chat with producers and sample fruits, vegetables, and other food products from around Westfield and the Lake Erie region. Ready-to-eat quick meals are also on offer, making it a good time to fuel up before continuing your trip. The Westfield Farmers' Market was voted number one in New York State, so you definitely want to catch it if you can!
Taking place on the same day and time as the farmers' market is the Westfield Flea. Keep your eyes peeled for unique antiques, vintage home goods, and clothes. Seasoned travelers already know that antique shopping is one of the signature small-town activities you can do when visiting lesser-known villages. Continue your travels by visiting one (or more) of these overlooked small towns in New York.