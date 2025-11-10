Alabama's 'Camellia City' Is A Flower-Lined Gem With An Art Deco Theater, Historic Downtown, And Festival

If the name Greenville sounds familiar, it is probably because there are as many as 30 other towns and cities with the same name across the U.S. While the similarly named city in South Carolina has fall foliage and funky festivals, Alabama's own Greenville is known for its camellias — beautiful pink-petaled evergreen shrubs — earning it the title of "Camellia City." Adding to its blossoming charm are a historic downtown with a splendid art deco theater and festivals celebrating the city's namesake flower.

Visit in early September to make the most of the Camellia City Fest, which draws thousands of visitors every year. During this event, the city shows off its Victorian downtown by lining its streets with booths selling arts and crafts, furnishings, and baked goods. Artisans' stalls are set up on the main street for a whole day, joined by entertainment stations such as lawn games, a petting zoo, and face-painting for the small ones. The same warmth and lively atmosphere are there to welcome you when you visit any other time of the year. The Greenville Camellia Show in February is the perfect opportunity to see the wonderful display of flower varieties by local growers and watch as the best bloom is crowned.

Located between the two Alabama cities of Mobile and Montgomery, Greenville is easily reached in under one hour's drive from the latter. If you're planning part of your journey to Greenville by air, you can fly to Montgomery Regional Airport with American Airlines and Delta, and with all other major operators to Mobile International Airport. The coast is not too far away from this flower-lined Southern city, either; it's just about 130 miles from all the delights the Gulf has to offer, with hidden retreats such as Loxley, a coastal gem teeming with Southern charm and small-town vibes.