Alabama's 'Camellia City' Is A Flower-Lined Gem With An Art Deco Theater, Historic Downtown, And Festival
If the name Greenville sounds familiar, it is probably because there are as many as 30 other towns and cities with the same name across the U.S. While the similarly named city in South Carolina has fall foliage and funky festivals, Alabama's own Greenville is known for its camellias — beautiful pink-petaled evergreen shrubs — earning it the title of "Camellia City." Adding to its blossoming charm are a historic downtown with a splendid art deco theater and festivals celebrating the city's namesake flower.
Visit in early September to make the most of the Camellia City Fest, which draws thousands of visitors every year. During this event, the city shows off its Victorian downtown by lining its streets with booths selling arts and crafts, furnishings, and baked goods. Artisans' stalls are set up on the main street for a whole day, joined by entertainment stations such as lawn games, a petting zoo, and face-painting for the small ones. The same warmth and lively atmosphere are there to welcome you when you visit any other time of the year. The Greenville Camellia Show in February is the perfect opportunity to see the wonderful display of flower varieties by local growers and watch as the best bloom is crowned.
Located between the two Alabama cities of Mobile and Montgomery, Greenville is easily reached in under one hour's drive from the latter. If you're planning part of your journey to Greenville by air, you can fly to Montgomery Regional Airport with American Airlines and Delta, and with all other major operators to Mobile International Airport. The coast is not too far away from this flower-lined Southern city, either; it's just about 130 miles from all the delights the Gulf has to offer, with hidden retreats such as Loxley, a coastal gem teeming with Southern charm and small-town vibes.
Explore Greenville's historic downtown and its unique art deco theater
While Birmingham is widely recognized as the state's cultural capital thanks to its creative arts scene and history, small cities like Greenville also have their fair share of trip-worthy landmarks. Historic buildings are dotted across the city, from the Greenville City Hall, built in 1897, to the Victorian First Presbyterian Church. Both are inscribed in the National Register of Historic Places. Greenville also has a feature typical of small Southern towns: its historic courthouse, which dates back to 1903. Despite hurricane damage that occurred in 1995, the austere Butler County Courthouse still dominates the townscape today, and its architectural importance has granted it a place in the National Register of Historic Places.
Maybe one of its most recognized landmarks is the Ritz Theatre. This Great Depression relic that was erected in 1935 tells a history of resilience and change that defined the city's once-blooming cultural landscape. Like many Southern theaters, the Ritz was once alive with vaudeville shows and traveling thespians in addition to serving as the town's cinema. Its Art Deco facade with bright yellow and blue lettering and geometrical decoration is what makes it recognizable today, a beloved marker of a golden bygone era.
Sadly, the theater went through a decade of disrepair lasting until the 1980s, its once glorious features either covered in dust, hidden, or destroyed. It wasn't until the theater passed into public ownership that the building's former glories were revived. The Greenville Area Arts Council restored the facade and interiors and modernized the two annexed buildings, finally making them ready for new shows.
Alabama's state flower thrives in Greenville
Greenville's connection to camellias led to the blooms becoming the official state flower of Alabama in 1959. Located in Alabama's fertile Black Belt, the town has a strong agricultural history, including the cultivation of cotton, the South's king crop. Before the Civil War, this region — stretching from Mississippi to Georgia — was associated with plantations, slavery, and the booming cotton trade. But the same dark, rich soil responsible for the region's prosperity during this troublesome period is also what made it the perfect place for camellias. These flowers, in fact, thrive in acidic soil away from the coast and prefer moderate climates with plenty of humidity, making Greenville an ideal grower.
Once you've filled your boots with Southern history and floral delights, settle down in Greenville's lively downtown. You can enjoy a traditional Alabama-style dinner at Wintzell's Oyster House, where seafood is king, or step back in time for a hearty meal at the Alabama Grill, housed in a charming 1940s building that was lovingly restored by the owners. If you're planning to continue your exploration overnight, the city offers a wide variety of accommodation, from the main chains (e.g., Holiday Inn, Hampton, and Best Western) to cozy locallyowned cottages.
Greenville is also home to plenty of green spaces and the highly regarded RTJ Cambrian Ridge, a 27-hole golf course steeped in gorgeous rolling hills dotted by water canyons and views of Sherling Lake. Just next door to this award-winning golfing haven, the Sherling Lake Park and Camping Ground is the perfect place to immerse yourself in the great outdoors. The lake here is very popular with fishing aficionados, and walkers and hikers will appreciate the easy-going trails spread across the park's lush 300 acres.