A City Just Outside Of Mobile, Alabama Is Teeming With Southern Charm And Chill Small-Town Vibes

Loxley's modest origin as a lumber camp in the 1800s is interesting, but it's also ancient history. Today, it's quiet and slightly off the beaten path, but it's growing quickly. For now, travelers can take advantage of its small-town charm and manicured parks before setting sights on outlying attractions and cities.

Just north of town is the Steelwood Country Club, where visitors can stay at the Lodges and Steelwood right on the Jerry Pate-designed Steelwood Golf Course. There are numerous golf courses within an easy drive of the community. For non-golfers, Loxley is a short drive from Foley, where travelers can spend a morning shopping at a giant Tanger Outlets complex and then an afternoon cooling off at Tropic Falls indoor-outdoor water park. For something a little different, visitors can check out one of the most unique spots on Alabama's Gulf Coast where they'll find a replica of — of all things — Stonehenge.

Back in Foley, guests can see first-hand just how the community is embracing the growth it's experiencing. The city is in the midst of planning its City Center that, with an homage to traditional Southern architecture, will feature a town green, a new city hall, and lots of open, walkable space. It will also include the town's library and a museum. In time, it will likely play host to the Baldwin County Strawberry Festival, which is held every spring in Loxley and draws fruit-lovers from all over the South.