A City Just Outside Of Mobile, Alabama Is Teeming With Southern Charm And Chill Small-Town Vibes
A charming bedroom community just across the bay from Mobile, Alabama, holds onto its roots as an old lumber camp while still exuding its own brand of small-town appeal. Loxley, situated in a corner of Alabama that offers lots for visitors to see and do, might be the ideal home base for a relaxing and affordable stay in a growing and bustling swatch of the Magnolia State.
Within a quick drive of both Mobile and Daphne, Loxley has access to the big-city amenities one might need, like Mobile Regional Airport. It's also less than an hour to Gulf Shores and the emerald-green waters and white-sand beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. In between, visitors can take in a round (or two) of golf, hit a giant indoor-outdoor waterpark, chase redfish and speckled trout in some of the South's best inshore fishing waters, or visit Fairhope, an underrated artsy city nestled on Alabama's Gulf Coast. Throw in the proximity to great dining options, retail outlets, and unique adventure parks, and a visit to Loxley could be stretched into an eventful long weekend with little effort at all.
Loxley is a community on the rise
Loxley's modest origin as a lumber camp in the 1800s is interesting, but it's also ancient history. Today, it's quiet and slightly off the beaten path, but it's growing quickly. For now, travelers can take advantage of its small-town charm and manicured parks before setting sights on outlying attractions and cities.
Just north of town is the Steelwood Country Club, where visitors can stay at the Lodges and Steelwood right on the Jerry Pate-designed Steelwood Golf Course. There are numerous golf courses within an easy drive of the community. For non-golfers, Loxley is a short drive from Foley, where travelers can spend a morning shopping at a giant Tanger Outlets complex and then an afternoon cooling off at Tropic Falls indoor-outdoor water park. For something a little different, visitors can check out one of the most unique spots on Alabama's Gulf Coast where they'll find a replica of — of all things — Stonehenge.
Back in Foley, guests can see first-hand just how the community is embracing the growth it's experiencing. The city is in the midst of planning its City Center that, with an homage to traditional Southern architecture, will feature a town green, a new city hall, and lots of open, walkable space. It will also include the town's library and a museum. In time, it will likely play host to the Baldwin County Strawberry Festival, which is held every spring in Loxley and draws fruit-lovers from all over the South.
Embrace the coastal culture around Loxley
Loxley may not be on the beach, but visitors to the community are an easy drive to the gorgeous Mobile Bay and the stunning, almost-tropical beaches of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach. One of the best ways to take in the stunning scenery of both the bay and the beach is via a road along Alabama's Gulf Coast that connects serene seaside towns, beaches, and so much seafood. The drive along the water is both beautiful and peaceful, with plenty of places to pull off at parks, kitschy beachside diners, and impressive photo ops. Guests to the area in the mood for a short drive can also check out Alligator Alley, an alligator farm just 15 minutes south of Loxley that's home to 600 gators. Farm employees give interpretive talks and feed the gators daily during the spring and summer months.
While Loxley can easily be considered a jumping-off point for tourists looking for a diversion along the Interstate 10 corridor, don't sell it short. It's an up-and-coming, fast-growing community, and it's conveniently located for visitors seeking a diverse and well-rounded visit to coastal Alabama. In time, Loxley will be a destination in and of itself and maybe shed that "bedroom community" label once and for all.