Maine's Vibrant Lakeside Town Just Outside Portland Is Surrounded By New England Beauty And Full Of Recreation

One of the main reasons for Standish's popularity as a vacation retreat is its convenient location along two lakes. The northern edge of the town lies along Sebago Lake, a New England summer playground with endless recreation. Toward the western part of town, just off ME-25, is Watchic Lake, a smaller, less crowded lake that's popular with the locals.

Sebago Lake is particularly popular during the summer for boating. While it may not be as big as Moosehead Lake — Maine's biggest lake that has stargazing and outdoor recreation – it is the deepest lake in the state and offers many activities. Some portions of the lake are strictly "no bodily contact" areas because Sebago Lake also supplies drinking water to 16% of the state. However, a large part of the lake is still open to the public for boating and swimming. For example, Sebago Lake Boat Rentals offers everything from small, single-person kayaks to large pontoons, and they deliver them to your location anywhere on Sebago Lake. You can launch your boat off Sebago Lake Station Landing, a public access launch ramp on the south side of the lake. In the winter, the lake freezes over, making it popular for ice-skating.

The smaller lake of Watchic is a great place to go swimming or fishing. Unlike Sebago Lake, Watchic Lake is used entirely for recreation, with a dam constructed to control the lake's water levels. It's also a great spot for birders, with native birds often building nests near the lake. If you arrive just after winter, as the ice thaws, you might catch sight of a common loon showing off its little chicks.