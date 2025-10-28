Maine's Vibrant Lakeside Town Just Outside Portland Is Surrounded By New England Beauty And Full Of Recreation
Maine, the so-called "Vacationland" of the U.S., is a diverse state with lakes, mountains, and multicultural coastal cities. A popular destination for outdoor recreation enthusiasts, Maine is one of those rare places with all-season appeal. Its lush, green forests and sparkling lakes in the summer are perfect for strolls and swimming. In August, those forests turn into a canopy of warm reds and golds, carpeting the trails beneath in dry leaves. By winter, the lakes freeze over and soft snow blankets the ground, making it a go-to destination for winter sports. Since most of Maine's outdoor retreats are scattered all over the state, Maine's small towns have become popular outdoor recreation hubs away from the hustle and bustle of the big cities. The small town of Standish is a perfect example of Maine's underrated outdoor hubs.
About a half-hour drive west from the walkable waterfront seafood hub of Portland, Standish is a vibrant community with rural charm. As you enter, a light blue-green sign surrounded by flowers proudly welcomes you to the town with smaller signs below giving you a glimpse of what awaits you (beaches, fishing, and more). With a population of just over 10,000 people, Standish isn't really small, but it does exude that small town New England charm. The town sits on the southern side of Sebago Lake, the second largest lake in Maine, and many of the town's activities are based on or around the lake, like water sports, swimming, boating, and lakeside hiking trails. With its easy access to Portland, it's a great place to retreat to for a weekend, with lakeside activities, cozy local restaurants, and even a little beach.
Lakeside activities at Standish's two lakes
One of the main reasons for Standish's popularity as a vacation retreat is its convenient location along two lakes. The northern edge of the town lies along Sebago Lake, a New England summer playground with endless recreation. Toward the western part of town, just off ME-25, is Watchic Lake, a smaller, less crowded lake that's popular with the locals.
Sebago Lake is particularly popular during the summer for boating. While it may not be as big as Moosehead Lake — Maine's biggest lake that has stargazing and outdoor recreation – it is the deepest lake in the state and offers many activities. Some portions of the lake are strictly "no bodily contact" areas because Sebago Lake also supplies drinking water to 16% of the state. However, a large part of the lake is still open to the public for boating and swimming. For example, Sebago Lake Boat Rentals offers everything from small, single-person kayaks to large pontoons, and they deliver them to your location anywhere on Sebago Lake. You can launch your boat off Sebago Lake Station Landing, a public access launch ramp on the south side of the lake. In the winter, the lake freezes over, making it popular for ice-skating.
The smaller lake of Watchic is a great place to go swimming or fishing. Unlike Sebago Lake, Watchic Lake is used entirely for recreation, with a dam constructed to control the lake's water levels. It's also a great spot for birders, with native birds often building nests near the lake. If you arrive just after winter, as the ice thaws, you might catch sight of a common loon showing off its little chicks.
Local attractions in Standish to visit, dine, and stay
Lakeside activities aren't the only attractions in Standish; the town also has museums, trails, libraries, and shopping. The most famous museum in town is Marrett House, a classic 18th-century New England construction. For just $15 per person ($6 for children), you can take a tour of the old house and its furniture and decor, most of which remains untouched since the Marretts lived there almost two centuries ago. Less than a mile away is Percy's Table. The cozy diner offering classic American diner fare for breakfast and lunch is particularly liked for the ambience and affordable prices.
Just over three miles north along ME-35 is the Mountain Division Trail, a rail trail stretching from Fryeburg to Windham, with river and lakeside views, bird-watching, and biking paths in its Standish section. This stretch of the trail is part of a longer proposed trail stretching from Fryeburg to Portland, merging into the Sebago to the Sea trail toward Portland.
If you want a quiet, relaxing weekend lazing around the lake, check out Sebago Lake Lodge and Cottages. Located on White's Bridge Road, the hotel has cozy rooms with lakeside views and easy access to boating and swimming, with complimentary kayaks and canoes available for all guests. Stop at Sebago Lake Trading Company on your way out of town to pick up quirky home decor and gift items for your friends and family.