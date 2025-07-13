Maine's Largest City Is A Lively Hub Of Waterfront Fun, Renowned Seafood, Old Walkable Streets, And Quirky Shops

Portland is also one of the best foodie destinations in America. It's known for its seafood in particular, and you're likely to spot lobster and raw oysters on local menus. Many of the city's restaurants and shops are concentrated in the Old Port District, a walkable neighborhood where there are cobblestone streets and buildings dating back to the mid-19th century. Popular eateries in the area include The Holy Donut, which is known for its potato dough, and Central Provisions, an upscale restaurant with small plates and an outdoor patio.

For a more curated dining experience, get tickets for a culinary walking tour; the guides will also share a few local history facts along the way. Stops change regularly depending on the season (tickets are available year-round), but you can usually expect lobster, New England clam chowder, and locally brewed beer. It costs about $150 per person. If you're more history buff than foodie, check out one of Portland's historical walking tours, which are considerably more affordable at around $40 per person; you'll learn about the literary figures that once called the city home, Revolutionary War and Civil War history, and more.

While you're here, make sure to shop around at Portland's eclectic mix of stores. There are old-fashioned souvenir and gift shops, art galleries, and lots of clothing boutiques. The best time to travel to Maine might vary depending on your interests, but if you still need to shop for holiday gifts, Portland is an ideal wintertime option.