New England's Deepest Lake Is A 'Vast Summer Playground' In Maine With Beaches, Camping, And Recreation

Covering about 45 square miles, there's boundless room for enjoying the waters of Sebago Lake. You can rent a boat or kayak at Sebago Lake Boat Rentals or at the Long Beach Marina, or if you're bringing your own, take it to one of the many public launches around the lake, such as the Raymond Boat Launch. While cruising out on the lake, be sure to stop at an area known as "The Sandbar" on the northwest shore of the lake. This is essentially Sebago's floating block party, where hundreds of boaters gather and socialize on the weekends. Another cool place to dock at is Frye Island in the middle of the lake. Stop here for lunch at Frye's Leap Cafe, called a "[g]em of the great vacation island of Frye" by a TripAdvisor reviewer.

For those who'd rather rest on the sand, Tassel Top Beach is a favorite. It stretches 900 feet, surrounded by pines, and with an on-site snack shack selling ice cream and drinks. The beach requires a small fee for entry, and note that it gets busy fast, particularly on hot summer days, so plan to arrive early or be prepared to wait for parking. You can also find quiet, hidden beaches for swimming by hiking around the lake. The Sebago to the Sea Trail is a wonderful hike that connects all the way from the coast of Maine up to Sebago Lake. Nearly four miles of the trail hug Sebago, and you can look for coves and beaches along this section. Just look out for private property signs and avoid areas in the "no bodily contact" zone, a 2-mile area where swimming is prohibited to keep the drinking water supply clean.