New England's Deepest Lake Is A 'Vast Summer Playground' In Maine With Beaches, Camping, And Recreation
Every summer, thousands head to Maine's coast for its seafood, lighthouses, and scenic road trips through seaside villages like the Bold Coast Scenic Byway. But when beach towels start to cover all traces of sand and waiting in line for a lobster roll feels endless, inland Maine is quieter and just as charming. You don't need to head far from the coast, either, for an inland retreat. Just about an hour's drive from Portland, the New England city that's one of America's best foodie destinations, is Sebago Lake, where summer stretches out across gentler, crystal-clear water. The lake is a major summer destination and caters to all travelers, whether you're into kayaking, hiking, fishing, or just relaxing on the beach.
Reaching over 300 feet in depth in places, Sebago Lake is New England's deepest, according to the Portland Water District. It's also known for having super high-quality water, providing drinking water for a sixth of Maine's population, even without needing special filtration equipment. On the north side of the lake, there's Sebago Lake State Park, where there are beaches, a boat launch, and a campground. You'll also find cabins and lakeside rentals around for those looking to relax with a few homey touches.
Activities on and around the water at Sebago Lake
Covering about 45 square miles, there's boundless room for enjoying the waters of Sebago Lake. You can rent a boat or kayak at Sebago Lake Boat Rentals or at the Long Beach Marina, or if you're bringing your own, take it to one of the many public launches around the lake, such as the Raymond Boat Launch. While cruising out on the lake, be sure to stop at an area known as "The Sandbar" on the northwest shore of the lake. This is essentially Sebago's floating block party, where hundreds of boaters gather and socialize on the weekends. Another cool place to dock at is Frye Island in the middle of the lake. Stop here for lunch at Frye's Leap Cafe, called a "[g]em of the great vacation island of Frye" by a TripAdvisor reviewer.
For those who'd rather rest on the sand, Tassel Top Beach is a favorite. It stretches 900 feet, surrounded by pines, and with an on-site snack shack selling ice cream and drinks. The beach requires a small fee for entry, and note that it gets busy fast, particularly on hot summer days, so plan to arrive early or be prepared to wait for parking. You can also find quiet, hidden beaches for swimming by hiking around the lake. The Sebago to the Sea Trail is a wonderful hike that connects all the way from the coast of Maine up to Sebago Lake. Nearly four miles of the trail hug Sebago, and you can look for coves and beaches along this section. Just look out for private property signs and avoid areas in the "no bodily contact" zone, a 2-mile area where swimming is prohibited to keep the drinking water supply clean.
Stay overnight at Sebago Lake
If you want to camp by Sebago Lake, the Sebago Lake State Park Campground has everything you need. The campground has 250 sites, with RV hookups, showers, and a picnic shelter. Each site also comes with a fire pit and table. The park has plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy, from fishing to cross-country skiing, and it occasionally hosts special events for campers. If you come in the fall, it's about a 40-minute drive from Libby & Son U-Picks, one of the best places for apple picking on the East Coast. It's about a 45-minute drive from the Portland International Jetport.
An alternative option if you want to stay a couple of nights by the lake is the Point Sebago Resort. The resort has a wide range of accommodations, from traditional campsites to lakefront cabin rentals. The cabins can host up to six people, come with fully equipped kitchens, and have a floor air conditioner. Among the resort's stacked calendar of activities, you can partake in beach games, wine tastings, or mini golf. Point Sebago Resort is also about 45 minutes from the Portland International Jetport and just over two hours from Boston by car.