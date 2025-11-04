Cruise Lines Are Bringing Travelers Directly Into The Path Of Totality For The 2026 Total Solar Eclipse

Pick your poison. Some travelers want their eclipse on the Mediterranean, while others prefer it along the fjords. Holland America, with three distinct routes lined up for the 2026 total solar eclipse, makes for an excellent starting point. The shortest option is a 13-day cruise that departs from Lisbon and ends in Athens, which will be joined by University of California San Diego Professor Adam Burgasser. There's a lengthier option at 28 days roundtrip from Dover (London) and looping through Greenland and Scotland with astronomer Tom Vassos, who founded Cosmologists Without Borders and has written extensively on celestial phenomena. Want to go all in? Choose the 35-day Voyage of the Vikings departing from Boston on the Zuiderdam, accompanied by Boston University professor Meers Oppenheim.

Those going on full expedition mode can opt for HX Expeditions' 17-day Solar Eclipse Expedition aboard the MS Spitsbergen, which begins in Svalbard and ends in Reykjavik. Experts from NASA, Space.com, and astronomie.de are onboard to explain everything from the mechanics of totality to astrophotography. Alternatively, there's this 9-day cruise from Iceland to Ireland with astronaut Jean-François Clervoy — especially excellent if you're strapped for time.

Excitement aside, remember to pack your eclipse glasses and wear sunscreen! As this is a total solar eclipse, there is a very brief moment (called totality — when the moon completely eclipses the sun) when you can remove your glasses and look directly, but you'll have to immediately put them back on at the faintest glimpse of the sun returning. And if you're thinking ahead, this list rounds up some new and exciting cruise ships joining the lineup starting 2026.