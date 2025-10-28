Pennsylvania's Laid-Back Poconos Community Boasts Tasty Cuisine, Scenic Hikes, And A Convenient Hotel

Nestled in the picturesque Poconos Mountains amidst tiny towns and cozy parks lies the quaint town of Swiftwater. It's a central and convenient spot for vacationers located 83 miles from Newark International Airport and close to major highways like Interstate 80. Travelers will find tantalizing restaurants around town as well as a plethora of outdoor adventures. There's even a full-service hotel at the center of the action with helpful concierge services ready to assist guests with planning their next adventure.

Start your vacation with a visit to Pocono Brewery Company, a beloved family restaurant serving delicious cuisine. Guests can pair their favorite dishes with refreshing, locally-brewed beers such as Mauch Chunk Pale Lager and Pokawachne Golden Ale. For a deep dive into the origins of this popular eatery, book a tour of the brewery to learn more about its history. Tours include a refreshing drink at the end along with a souvenir. This award-winning brewery features artisanal hand-crafted pizzas made with the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection in a traditional, wood-burning oven. With a mouth-watering selection of savory pies such as a sausage, red-pepper, and mozzarella creation, it's not difficult to see why this place boasts being the 'Best Pizza in the Poconos.' It also has other delectable dishes including salmon, burgers, sandwiches, and steak.

After dinner, head over to Pocono Cheesecake Factory for dessert. The pumpkin cheesecake and caramel pecan make excellent choices for fall, but flavors like raspberry swirl and chocolate twist are ideal for year-round indulging. The bakery has been around for 35 years, carrying diet-friendly cheesecake options with less sugar and gluten alongside a selection of cookies and pastries.