Pennsylvania's Laid-Back Poconos Community Boasts Tasty Cuisine, Scenic Hikes, And A Convenient Hotel
Nestled in the picturesque Poconos Mountains amidst tiny towns and cozy parks lies the quaint town of Swiftwater. It's a central and convenient spot for vacationers located 83 miles from Newark International Airport and close to major highways like Interstate 80. Travelers will find tantalizing restaurants around town as well as a plethora of outdoor adventures. There's even a full-service hotel at the center of the action with helpful concierge services ready to assist guests with planning their next adventure.
Start your vacation with a visit to Pocono Brewery Company, a beloved family restaurant serving delicious cuisine. Guests can pair their favorite dishes with refreshing, locally-brewed beers such as Mauch Chunk Pale Lager and Pokawachne Golden Ale. For a deep dive into the origins of this popular eatery, book a tour of the brewery to learn more about its history. Tours include a refreshing drink at the end along with a souvenir. This award-winning brewery features artisanal hand-crafted pizzas made with the freshest ingredients and cooked to perfection in a traditional, wood-burning oven. With a mouth-watering selection of savory pies such as a sausage, red-pepper, and mozzarella creation, it's not difficult to see why this place boasts being the 'Best Pizza in the Poconos.' It also has other delectable dishes including salmon, burgers, sandwiches, and steak.
After dinner, head over to Pocono Cheesecake Factory for dessert. The pumpkin cheesecake and caramel pecan make excellent choices for fall, but flavors like raspberry swirl and chocolate twist are ideal for year-round indulging. The bakery has been around for 35 years, carrying diet-friendly cheesecake options with less sugar and gluten alongside a selection of cookies and pastries.
Luxurious, full-service accommodations in the heart of Swiftwater
Travelers can treat themselves to a cozy stay at The Swiftwater, a luxurious concierge hotel in the heart of town. When guests first step inside the hotel, they're greeted by a spacious lobby with a check-in counter to the right and concierge services to the left. Being a concierge hotel, the staff will help you plan daily activities, schedule spa services, and recommend delicious restaurants in town. Rooms are exquisitely decorated, with wood-patterned tiles in the bathrooms mimicking that log cabin feel. Modern fixtures juxtapose the rustic decor, adding elegance and originality to the rooms. A few of the higher-end suites have a decadent plunge pool where guests can enjoy a warm dip in the privacy of their own space.
The hotel has elegant meeting rooms for corporate functions and is equipped with essential amenities such as Wi-Fi, flexible meeting spaces, and a business center. There is a lovely outdoor patio perfect for socializing over a cocktail or planning your day's adventures. The hotel's vibe is that of being in a remote mountain resort with all the conveniences at your disposal. Guests will adore The Olivet, a charming dining space with gorgeous hanging chandeliers and mouth-watering dishes, such as grilled swordfish and filet mignon.
The lush landscape of the Pocono Mountains makes it an ideal spot to celebrate spectacular fall foliage and festivities. Visit the concierge to book a horseback riding nature excursion at Mountain Creek Riding Stables and take an immersive journey through the Pocono Mountain Maple farm on 450 acres of scenic countryside or visit waterfalls and raging rapids.
Meander through scenic trails and picturesque mountains
Few things are more relaxing than enjoying a scenic escape to the Pocono Mountains where you can kayak and hike. A popular hiking destination near town is Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area featuring 70,000 acres of wilderness and 150 miles of scenic trails. Visitors can hike to popular landmarks like Mount Minsi and Mount Tammany or discover more out-of-the-way places. There are a few trails that take you through Mount Minsi with spectacular views of the Delaware River. The best time to visit the park is during weekday mornings since crowds peak on weekend afternoons.
Big Pocono State Park provides an excellent opportunity to see Camelback Mountain and offers visitors a breathtaking view of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. There are over 8 miles of trails of varying difficulty where hikers can explore spectacular panoramic views. Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge has three hiking trails for visitors to enjoy and is popular among birdwatchers. The refuge sits along a migratory corridor that sees over 140 different bird species pass through each autumn. Other nearby spots to spend the day hiking and connecting with nature include Cresco Heights and Paradise-Price Preserve.
Top off the day's adventures with an intimate dinner at Desaki, an elegant sushi and hibachi restaurant located at The Swiftwater. Guests can enjoy fresh sashimi paired with sake or a selection of originally crafted cocktails, such as Blue Ninja or Tokyo Tea. Opting for the hibachi experience will get you a plethora of food, with combinations including New York Strip, Lobster Tail, Teriyaki Salmon, and Sea Scallops. You'll probably need another hike after such a delicious feast.