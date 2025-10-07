Pennsylvania's Small Poconos Mountains Community Is A Scenic Escape To Hike And Kayak

Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains are dotted with charming small towns, like this artsy little lake town with wineries and antiques and this resort town that embodies American charm. Vacationers seeking an active, scenic getaway should head to Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, a small unincorporated community with scenic views, hiking, and kayaking.

With a population of just over 8,000 people, Tobyhanna has a small-town atmosphere while being surrounded by nature. In particular, Tobyhanna State Park and Tobyhanna Lake bring opportunities to hike, kayak, mountain bike, fish, swim, and camp. Whether you're spending time with family, walking your dog, or watching the sunset, Tobyhanna State Park offers a scenic escape. "It was beautiful. Truly magical being there at sunset on a really nice day," writes one Google reviewer.

To reach Tobyhanna, you'll need to drive. It's a little over an hour from Allentown and about an hour and 45 minutes from Newark, New Jersey. Flying in to see the Poconos? The closest major airport is Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, a little under an hour from Tobyhanna.