Pennsylvania's Small Poconos Mountains Community Is A Scenic Escape To Hike And Kayak
Pennsylvania's Poconos Mountains are dotted with charming small towns, like this artsy little lake town with wineries and antiques and this resort town that embodies American charm. Vacationers seeking an active, scenic getaway should head to Tobyhanna, Pennsylvania, a small unincorporated community with scenic views, hiking, and kayaking.
With a population of just over 8,000 people, Tobyhanna has a small-town atmosphere while being surrounded by nature. In particular, Tobyhanna State Park and Tobyhanna Lake bring opportunities to hike, kayak, mountain bike, fish, swim, and camp. Whether you're spending time with family, walking your dog, or watching the sunset, Tobyhanna State Park offers a scenic escape. "It was beautiful. Truly magical being there at sunset on a really nice day," writes one Google reviewer.
To reach Tobyhanna, you'll need to drive. It's a little over an hour from Allentown and about an hour and 45 minutes from Newark, New Jersey. Flying in to see the Poconos? The closest major airport is Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, a little under an hour from Tobyhanna.
Hiking and kayaking in Tobyhanna
Tobyhanna is an nature lover's paradise, and the number one destination is Tobyhanna State Park. The 5,440-acre park includes the 170-acre Tobyhanna Lake. The area that includes the park was formerly used for artillery training as the Tobyhanna Military Reservation before being divided into two state parks and additional game lands in 1949. Park notices warn that you might find old, unexploded artillery shells in remote areas of the park; if you do, don't touch them and contact the park office immediately. The army maintains a presence in Tobyhanna with the Tobyhanna Army Depot, which is the Department of Defense's biggest full-service electronics maintenance center and the largest industrial employer in the Northeast Pocono area.
Tobyhanna State Park offers 10 miles of hiking trails, many over rugged terrain. In addition to exploring with friends or family, you might like to check out a free guided hike on topics like astronomy, geology, and park wildlife. Adjacent to the park, you'll find Pennsylvania State Game Lands 127, a natural area preserved for wildlife. Along with hunters, this land is popular with hikers, bird-watchers, and cross-country skiers. There are also several smaller parks in Tobyhanna, including Coolbaugh Township Municipal Park, which offers a walking trail, sports fields, and a playground; Wiley Preserve, with walking trails and wild blueberries; and a trail leading to Mill Pond #1, formerly used for ice harvesting.
What to do in Tobyhanna
In addition to the outdoors, Tobyhanna offers some interesting activities inside its borders. The Tobyhanna Train Station (above) was built in 1907 and ceased rail operations in 1965. Today, it's a museum featuring railroad artifacts as well as a model train collection (note that it's only open on Saturdays). Reviewers mention that it's particularly popular with kids. In the fall, you can take a short train ride through scenic fall foliage.
There aren't many restaurants in Tobyhanna, but those that are there are beloved by the community. Stop by Mamma Maria's for the locally famous pizza or enjoy a cheesesteak at the Brookside Inn, where reviewers remark on the friendly atmosphere. The Vintage Inn and Tavern encourages you to stay a while with shuffleboard and events like a weekly trivia night and karaoke. Takeout-only Yaadie Authentic Jamaican Cuisine serves up stewed red snapper and oxtail, and food truck Taste of Puerto Rico offers tostones, mofongo, and empanadas. Exploring the Poconos? Don't miss this iconic railroad town that's a foodie paradise with chic boutiques.