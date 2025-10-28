California's Underrated Town In The Mountains Boasts Rich Gold Rush History And Vibrant Fall Foliage

Although it is now the third-largest state in the U.S., California once had a population of just around 14,000 people. California's population boom was a direct result of the gold rush back in 1848. A few years into the California Gold Rush, miners flocked to Weaverville after news broke of Pierceson B. Reading's success from mining the Trinity River.

Today, abandoned mining shelters, picked-over mines, and perfectly preserved gold rush towns are all remnants of the state's historical gold rush. Weaverville welcomes history buffs to enjoy a day at LaGrange Mine, a California landmark. Closed in 1918 due to high costs, most of the mining supplies were sold off. Visitors today can still view the scarred land and tailings that measure between 40 and 120 feet deep.

Visitors to Weaverville can browse historical sites and modern galleries. For gold rush historical items, the Jake Jackson Museum displays old artifacts from the gold boom as well as more modern decades. You can also visit the Weaverville Joss House State Historic Park, which is a preserved 1874 Taoist temple.