Outside Sacramento Is California's Popular Walking Trail With Vibrant Fall Foliage And Peaceful Scenery
As the temperatures cool down and the leaves change, there's nothing more relaxing and refreshing than a walk, hike, or ride among nature's colorful pageantry. The state of California has its fair share of trails and parks. Some are more well-known than others, like the iconic coastal California Dana Point Headlands Trail in Southern California, and, in Northern California, South Yuba River State Park, famous for hidden clear water swim holes and canyons.
However, only about 30 minutes away from the latter, nestled deep within California's Gold Country, is a lesser-known spot, the Cascade Canal Trail. It's only a five-minute drive from Nevada City, California's historic "Queen City," and 10 minutes from its "twin city," Grass Valley. If traveling to California by plane, it's just over an hour's drive from Sacramento International Airport and less than two hours from Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
Suitable for young and old alike — and your furry friends, too — the level Cascade Canal Trail is a tranquil haven for taking in the surrounding beauty. Whether you're traveling solo or with others, you can enjoy the trail at your own pace. There are two ways to enter: Gracie Road Trailhead, which has a parking area, or Red Dog Road Trailhead, which has road parking only.
The Cascade Canal Trail yesterday and today
Walking and hiking along the canal dates back to the 1920s, but it was originally built in 1883. Once named the Leonard Ditch, it provided water (hydraulic) power for gold mining equipment — first to Grass Valley's Idaho Mine — and later, the Charannot Mine. In 1927, it was sold to the Nevada Irrigation District. It is protected by the Bear Yuba Land Trust, established in 1990.
Today's Cascade Canal Trail is mostly flat, 4.5 miles each way, which takes around three or three and a half hours roundtrip. It's a forest trail with an elevation of 3,200 feet, shaded by trees like dogwoods, maples, Douglas firs, and other pines, which provide a cooling effect. Because it's an easy trail, it's ideal for walking, hiking, running, and biking with families, friends, and dogs. Come winter, it's used for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Along the way, it offers scenic views of the mountains and Nevada City in the distance. If you want a moderate hike, you can connect to the 2.5-mile Orene Wetherall Trail by way of the Cascade Canal Trail. In addition to leaf peeping, it's also known for prime birdwatching. It's home to the Woodpecker Wildlife Preserve, as well as kingfishers, owls, and warblers.
After hitting the trails, another way to see the area is an iconic road trip, which connects the area's charming Gold Country towns with the wildly scenic Sierra Nevada backcountry. Your base can be Nevada City, home of the Nevada Theater, California's oldest still in operation, and the Nevada County Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum. Plan to stay overnight in the city's Victorian-era National Exchange Hotel. You'll also want to head over to Grass Valley to catch more fall foliage and gold mining history at its 850-acre Empire Mine Historic Park.