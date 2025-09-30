Outside Sacramento Is California's Popular Walking Trail With Vibrant Fall Foliage And Peaceful Scenery

As the temperatures cool down and the leaves change, there's nothing more relaxing and refreshing than a walk, hike, or ride among nature's colorful pageantry. The state of California has its fair share of trails and parks. Some are more well-known than others, like the iconic coastal California Dana Point Headlands Trail in Southern California, and, in Northern California, South Yuba River State Park, famous for hidden clear water swim holes and canyons.

However, only about 30 minutes away from the latter, nestled deep within California's Gold Country, is a lesser-known spot, the Cascade Canal Trail. It's only a five-minute drive from Nevada City, California's historic "Queen City," and 10 minutes from its "twin city," Grass Valley. If traveling to California by plane, it's just over an hour's drive from Sacramento International Airport and less than two hours from Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

Suitable for young and old alike — and your furry friends, too — the level Cascade Canal Trail is a tranquil haven for taking in the surrounding beauty. Whether you're traveling solo or with others, you can enjoy the trail at your own pace. There are two ways to enter: Gracie Road Trailhead, which has a parking area, or Red Dog Road Trailhead, which has road parking only.