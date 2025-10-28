Northern California's Underrated Rural Getaway Brims With Swimming, Camping, And Artsy Vibes
The unincorporated community of Ruth is the epitome of remote. Enveloped by the lush forests and lofty mountains of Northern California, this rural nook of the state sits a good 18 miles off of Highway 36. Blink and you might miss it. Home to fewer than 150 people, rural Ruth may be on the smaller side, but it teems with big adventures, boasting a lake for swimming and waterfront camping, as well as various artsy festivals, especially from spring through fall.
The little hamlet is a far cry from the region's bustling metropolitan areas, such as San Francisco and Sacramento, which are around five hours away. Eureka, one of California's most affordable towns to retire, is a bit closer, situated about two hours northwest of Ruth. The city of Redding also sits about two and a half hours to the east. If you're flying in from out of town, the Redding Regional Airport (RDD) does have direct flights to and from the San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle–Tacoma (SEA), and Denver International Airports (DEN).
With the Six Rivers and Trinity National Forests right at its backdoor, Ruth beckons visitors to take a walk on the wild side. Although there aren't big hotel chains in town, you can find a bevy of modern comforts over at Journey's End. The rustic resort, which is located near the lake's marina, has motel rooms and a log cabin to boot. There are also a few RV hookup sites, if you're traveling in a rig. In addition to all the homey accommodations, Journey's End has a convenience store, saloon, and full-service restaurant on-site.
Camp along the water at Ruth Lake
Ruth Lake is the epitome of natural beauty. The 7-mile-long reservoir lies along the rustling waters of Mad River, which is one of the half-dozen major waterways that wind through the region's more than 1 million-acre Six Rivers National Forest. From spacious tents to cozy sleeping bags, be sure to pack all the camping gear you need for a comfortable night outdoors because you're definitely going to put it to good use in this peaceful neck of the woods. Not one, not two, but seven campgrounds can be found dotting the banks of the Ruth's namesake loch, among them Hobart Creek Campground and the primitive Boy Scout Cove. Both are open seasonally and have about two dozen sites to rent.
The loch's main camping haunt is the Ruth Lake Campground. Also known as the Ruth Rec Campground, it lies in the middle of the scenic reservoir on the east bank. The camp has nearly 100 sites along the water, which can typically be reserved from April 15 to October 31. There's also a ramp if you want to take your boat out for a spin, and kayaks and canoes can be rented on site. If you do opt to bring your own watercraft — even the non-motorized varieties — keep in mind that it will have to undergo a mandatory inspection before you can take it out on the water.
If you don't feel like firing up the grill, book it over to White Stump BBQ. The restaurant is located at the entrance of Ruth Lake Campground and serves up a variety of finger-licking barbecue staples.
Enjoy a peaceful getaway in Ruth, California
As you can probably tell, the underrated Ruth Lake could easily rank among some of the most incredible California spots to visit, especially when it comes to off-the-beaten-path adventures. Aside from all the campgrounds, the reservoir has a few day-use areas that can be accessed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The Sheriff's Cove Day Use Area sits on the northern tip of the lake, while the Old Ruth Day Use Area lies on the opposite end, just north of the Hobart Creek Campground. Both recreation spots have picnic tables and public docks.
About 26 miles of shore hug the lake, so if you'd prefer to lounge the day away at the water's edge you have plenty of space to do so. Stretch your legs with a jaunt along one of the reservoir's many paths. The Pickett Peak Trail is located near the Bailey Canyon Campground and is only about 3 miles long. The Fir Cove Trail is even shorter, stretching along the shore between Bailey Canyon and the Fir Cove Campground for about a quarter of a mile.
Depending on what time of year you visit, you can also enjoy an afternoon of fun at one of Ruth's artsy local events. If you happen to roll into Ruth in the summertime, pop by the Ruth Lake Summer Festival. The little jamboree is usually held each year in August at the Ruth Lake Campground and features various arts and crafts activities, live music, and a variety of food vendors. Be sure to snap a photo with Ruth Lake's very own mascot, a 7-foot-tall dragon named Ruthie.