Northern California's Underrated Rural Getaway Brims With Swimming, Camping, And Artsy Vibes

The unincorporated community of Ruth is the epitome of remote. Enveloped by the lush forests and lofty mountains of Northern California, this rural nook of the state sits a good 18 miles off of Highway 36. Blink and you might miss it. Home to fewer than 150 people, rural Ruth may be on the smaller side, but it teems with big adventures, boasting a lake for swimming and waterfront camping, as well as various artsy festivals, especially from spring through fall.

The little hamlet is a far cry from the region's bustling metropolitan areas, such as San Francisco and Sacramento, which are around five hours away. Eureka, one of California's most affordable towns to retire, is a bit closer, situated about two hours northwest of Ruth. The city of Redding also sits about two and a half hours to the east. If you're flying in from out of town, the Redding Regional Airport (RDD) does have direct flights to and from the San Francisco (SFO), Los Angeles (LAX), Seattle–Tacoma (SEA), and Denver International Airports (DEN).

With the Six Rivers and Trinity National Forests right at its backdoor, Ruth beckons visitors to take a walk on the wild side. Although there aren't big hotel chains in town, you can find a bevy of modern comforts over at Journey's End. The rustic resort, which is located near the lake's marina, has motel rooms and a log cabin to boot. There are also a few RV hookup sites, if you're traveling in a rig. In addition to all the homey accommodations, Journey's End has a convenience store, saloon, and full-service restaurant on-site.