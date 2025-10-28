Pack This One Item To Keep Headphone Wires Tangle-Free In Your Luggage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You're at the airport, waiting to get through security. You grab a tray and haphazardly stuff your electronics in, then race through security to get to your items before someone else does. When you get there, you see what looks like six shoelaces tied together and tumble washed, but it's actually just your headphones. We've all been there. Packing can be stressful, whether you've taken several suitcases full of clothes or tried to pack everything into one carry-on, and earphones are notorious for getting tangled if you so much as breathe on them. But there's one easy way to keep your headphones tangle-free: Use a binder clip.

Binder clips are a useful and space-saving packing hack for keeping your headphone wires untangled, as they're sturdy enough to hold the wires even if they get knocked around. All you have to do is hold the clip open and put the cord in with both earbuds on one side. The part of the wire cord inside the clip should be right under the earbuds, preventing them from flopping around. Close the clip and loop the rest of the cord around the outside of the two metal arms. Once you get to the last bit of the wire, push the earphone jack through the metal arms to seal everything in place. Make sure you don't wrap the wire too tightly; you want it secure, but loose enough to prevent the outer insulation layer from stretching and tearing. You can also simply loop the earphone wires and use the clip part to hold them in place.