This Idyllic Cascade Mountain Valley Blends Washington's Artsy Culture With Its Wild West Past

The Cascades are one of the great natural jewels of North America. They carve through 700 miles of the continent, ranging from the northern fringes of California to the peaks of British Columbia over in Canada. Within, you'll find some seriously incredible locations. There's the 440-mile Cascade Loop through pretty mountains and lakes, the sprawling recreation hub of the Willamette National Forest, and the soaring top of Mount Rainier, complete with its 28 glaciers. Oh, and there's the idyllic Methow Valley, a cleft of the eastern Cascades that has frontier charm, artsy towns, and stacks of outdoor pursuits up its sleeve.

Bending into the mountains for 55 miles, the Methow Valley is a land of Wild West ranches, fire-warmed highland lodges, and wiggling Nordic ski runs. Adventure abounds in all directions, but especially up beyond the town of Winthrop, the eastern entry point to the roaring waterfalls, shimmering ice fields, and alpine terrain of the North Cascades National Park. Talking of Winthrop, it's but one of several enchanting urban centers in the valley, each offering cowboy charms alongside theaters, microbreweries, and local farmers' markets.

You can arrive in Methow from the east or from the west. For the former, aim to jet into the international airport in Spokane and cruise for a little over two and a half hours through the heart of the Evergreen State to enter the valley via the city of Pateros. From the west, the fastest way in will likely be a straight shot along Interstate 90 from Seattle (that takes a little over three hours). However, the scenic route is the so-called Great Northern of Highway 2. It only takes five minutes longer than the interstate, but it will whiz you by old gold towns under the gaze of Mount Baker.