Nebraska's Omaha Suburb With Small-Town Vibes Is A Fast-Growing Economic Hub With A Charming Downtown

Unique attractions abound in the open landscape around Omaha, from the jaw-dropping architecture of Holy Family Shrine to Nebraska City's treetop village. One Nebraska town that's gaining attention as a relaxing escape is Papillion, a charming suburb about 12 miles southwest of Omaha. It's been growing steadily since being ranked the second-best place to live in America by Money Magazine in 2015. Papillion's population of just over 24,000 people makes it the 11th-largest city in Nebraska, but it's retained its small-town feel through that growth.

Papillion was one of the earliest frontier cities in Nebraska, first settled just two years after the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska law opened up the territory (though it wasn't officially founded until 1870). The Sautter Farmhouse gives visitors a taste of this early pioneer life. First built in the 1860s, the restored home today serves as a museum, with period furnishings and special exhibits that showcase the culture and customs of life in the late 19th century. While in the area, you can also check out the Portal Schoolhouse, a one-room school built in 1890 that operated for over a hundred years before being closed and moved to its current location in the mid-1990s.

Today, Papillion balances respect for its frontier roots with family-friendly fun, picturesque outdoor spaces, and vibrant commercial centers. Whether you want to catch a Storm Chasers game at Werner Park, shoot a round on the 18-hole Eagle Hills Golf Course, or peruse the shops at Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion offers something to suit just about every traveler's taste.