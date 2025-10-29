Nebraska's Omaha Suburb With Small-Town Vibes Is A Fast-Growing Economic Hub With A Charming Downtown
Unique attractions abound in the open landscape around Omaha, from the jaw-dropping architecture of Holy Family Shrine to Nebraska City's treetop village. One Nebraska town that's gaining attention as a relaxing escape is Papillion, a charming suburb about 12 miles southwest of Omaha. It's been growing steadily since being ranked the second-best place to live in America by Money Magazine in 2015. Papillion's population of just over 24,000 people makes it the 11th-largest city in Nebraska, but it's retained its small-town feel through that growth.
Papillion was one of the earliest frontier cities in Nebraska, first settled just two years after the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska law opened up the territory (though it wasn't officially founded until 1870). The Sautter Farmhouse gives visitors a taste of this early pioneer life. First built in the 1860s, the restored home today serves as a museum, with period furnishings and special exhibits that showcase the culture and customs of life in the late 19th century. While in the area, you can also check out the Portal Schoolhouse, a one-room school built in 1890 that operated for over a hundred years before being closed and moved to its current location in the mid-1990s.
Today, Papillion balances respect for its frontier roots with family-friendly fun, picturesque outdoor spaces, and vibrant commercial centers. Whether you want to catch a Storm Chasers game at Werner Park, shoot a round on the 18-hole Eagle Hills Golf Course, or peruse the shops at Shadow Lake Towne Center, Papillion offers something to suit just about every traveler's taste.
Exploring downtown Papillion
Papillion has a very walkable downtown, and the self-guided Historic Downtown Papillion Walking Tour is a great way to explore it. From the first marker at City Hall, the route takes a loop of downtown past 21 markers that each delve into a different local landmark and together tell the story of Papillion's development from a railroad stop to a vibrant modern suburb.
As you're walking, keep your eyes peeled for the colorful butterfly benches scattered throughout Papillion. Designed by local artists, these uniquely functional works of art pay homage to the town's name, which is derived from the French word for butterfly. According to local legends, early French explorers bestowed the name on the creek that runs through the city after seeing butterflies flitting along its banks. There are ten benches along the route of the Historic Walking tour, with 34 total across Papillion, some right along the road and others tucked into green spaces like Halleck Park and Walnut Creek Recreation Area.
Downtown Papillion is also a bustling commercial area home to several local shops and restaurants. Monarch Makers Boutique is run by a collective of local vendors and sells hand-crafted, one-of-a-kind souvenirs. Crafty folks will want to hit up Wood & Knit Be Nice for hand-dyed yarn and accessories like bags and snarky stickers. If you're looking for a sweet treat, head to Graley's Creamery, a Victorian-style soda shop that serves homemade ice cream and pies. For a full meal, you can get casual comfort food at the historic Brownie's Bar & Grill (the burgers and prime rib are particularly popular) or get a more elevated foodie experience at Sauced by Alfaro, where you can enjoy dishes like stuffed tater tot croquettes or a salted caramel whiskey chicken sandwich.
Papillion's premier parks
The park system in Papillion is phenomenal, with 23 separate parks all within a 10-mile radius. Two outdoor attractions stand out for summer fun: the Papio Bay Aquatic Center and Papio Fun Park. The Aquatic Center has five acres of pools, water slides, and play areas for guests to enjoy from Memorial Day through early August. Papio Fun Park has outdoor entertainment like go-karts and mini golf all summer, plus an arcade and laser tag that stay open on weekends through the fall.
Down the road from Papio Fun Park is Halleck Park, an expansive 70-acre green space in the heart of town. Along with walking trails, athletic fields, and a fishing lake, it's home to the Halleck Park Arboretum, which features over 100 tree varieties that visitors can learn about. Nearby Veterans Park is another beautiful spot for a stroll, especially its Papillion Butterfly Garden, which serves a dual purpose as a butterfly habitat and community space (and features an impressive 16-foot butterfly sculpture).
Lakes and trails abound on the western side of Papillion. The 105-acre Walnut Creek Lake is the largest. It's stocked with a variety of fish and ringed by a paved 3.1-mile loop trail, while the park's five miles of grass trails are ideal for horseback riding. This is also where you'll find the SumTur Amphitheater, which regularly puts on free concerts and activities like Sunrise Tai Chi. Prairie Queen Recreation Area adds pickleball courts and a disc golf course to the entertainment options, along with another spot to hike or fish. If you're looking for a longer hike, pick up the West Papio Trail, which follows Papillion Creek for over 23 miles from Omaha to Bellevue, passing Bellevue Berry Farm, the best place to get married in Nebraska.