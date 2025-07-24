Visitors To This Utterly Jaw-Dropping Travelers' Shrine Hidden In Rural Nebraska Call It 'Life-Changing'

In the beautiful and scenic state of Nebraska, where you can experience true silence on the remote river trail and towering cliffs of Niobrara and marvel at a state park's giant cave and prehistoric petroglyphs, meditation and spirituality are within reach. In rural Nebraska, about a 30-minute drive from Omaha, you can visit Holy Family Shrine, a Catholic church with jaw-dropping architecture and a tranquil atmosphere inviting you in to go on a pilgrimage, clear your mind, and explore faith.

Unlike the sparkling underground sanctuary of Crystal Shrine Grotto, Holy Family Shrine sits atop a beautiful and high hill surrounded by greenery. It welcomes visitors day and night, acting as a much-needed stop on busy Interstate 80. The shrine overlooks the Platte River Valley, known for its hundreds of thousands of acres of wet meadows and as a hotspot for migratory birds. The beauty of Holy Family Shrine's setting, the impressive craftsmanship of its architecture, and the serenity of its mission beckon travelers to step inside and leave the outside world behind. Many of those travelers have even reported life-changing experiences.