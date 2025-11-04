The World's First Slidecoaster Is A Thrilling Ride That Blends Water Fun With A Coaster Twist
From Royal Caribbean introducing the world's largest cruise ship to Carnival building the world's first roller coaster on a cruise ship, the cruise industry is full of record-breaking innovations. Now, Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) is joining that list with the first-ever Aqua Slidecoaster. It's not quite a waterslide, not quite a rollercoaster — the company found a way to infuse both thrills into one attraction. Unlike regular waterslides, you won't have to worry about fighting against inertia or hoping gravity takes the lead. The coaster "cart," a raft, features a mechanical propulsion system attached to the back of it, which provides the raft with an extra push to accelerate down the waterslide upon initial launch.
Each raft seats two people with two slides, allowing for four total, so the whole group chat can have an adrenaline rush at the same time. Both slides have different twists and turns, giving each rider a unique experience. According to a paid partnership with @themepark_explorers on Instagram, the coaster goes up to 31 mph and slides through a colorful tube to enhance the excitement. The 600-foot-long coaster zips so quickly, you'll be rushing to get back in line and try it again.
What guests are saying about NCL's Aqua Slidecoaster
NCL might be an underrated cruise line overall, but this new feature slides them to the forefront. The Aqua Slidecoaster is in line with NCL's other offerings that make for a more well-rounded time at sea, like live entertainment and curated events. These are the crowd-pleasing attractions that are getting guests to exit out of other cruise lines' browsers and reserve with NCL instead.
In March 2025, Erica Silverstein at the travel website The Points Guy jumped in the raft to see what the hype is all about. She attended during a season of colder weather, but found the ride so exciting that she didn't even notice how chilling the water was. Silverstein highlighted that the ride is free, whereas other rides on NCL ships might cost around $15 for a thrill.
Similarly, YouTuber Go With Jo recorded her entire trip on the Slidecoaster. By the end of it, she had a glowing smile and sparkling reviews, saying that her favorite part was the launch into the waterslide. Over at NerdWallet, a review of the Norwegian Aqua even mentions the Slidecoaster in its headline, revealing that it "steals the show." This fun and free innovation is definitely leveling up Norwegian's game in the cruising market, making their guests' vacations one to remember.