Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountain Hike Is A Scenic Leg Of The Appalachian Trail With Wide Meadows And Ethereal Views

Let's set the scene: You're hiking beneath towering pine trees and past mossy rocks as you breath in that quintessentially earthy forest scent. You ascend to a meadow summit where you hear nothing but the chirping of insects, and gaze out across panoramic views that stretch far into the horizon. Here, you're surrounded by the Appalachian Mountains — home to legends of supernatural creatures and, at 480 million years old, one of the most ancient and mysterious ranges on the globe.

You can have this epic experience by hiking the Cole Mountain loop, situated in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia's iconic Blue Ridge Mountains — a place some call the 'Switzerland of Virginia.' Cole Mountain is around 138 miles from Richmond and about 22 miles from Amherst, a town nestled at the bottom of the range. Here, you can stay at the cute and cozy Amherst Inn and enjoy some civilization before embarking on your hiking adventure.

Cole Mountain is about a 6-mile loop that's rated moderate on AllTrails. It typically takes between 2.5 to 3.5 hours to complete and has an elevation of 1,300 feet. This trail has something different to offer all year round: from bare trees and eerie fog in winter, to rich green hills in summer, and the red, orange, and gold landscape that comes alive in fall foliage season. To get to the trailhead, drive to Wiggins Spring Road via State Route 755 and keep an eye out for Cole Mountain Parking Lot. If you're hiking solo, make sure you keep these safety tips in mind.