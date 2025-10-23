Virginia's Blue Ridge Mountain Hike Is A Scenic Leg Of The Appalachian Trail With Wide Meadows And Ethereal Views
Let's set the scene: You're hiking beneath towering pine trees and past mossy rocks as you breath in that quintessentially earthy forest scent. You ascend to a meadow summit where you hear nothing but the chirping of insects, and gaze out across panoramic views that stretch far into the horizon. Here, you're surrounded by the Appalachian Mountains — home to legends of supernatural creatures and, at 480 million years old, one of the most ancient and mysterious ranges on the globe.
You can have this epic experience by hiking the Cole Mountain loop, situated in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia's iconic Blue Ridge Mountains — a place some call the 'Switzerland of Virginia.' Cole Mountain is around 138 miles from Richmond and about 22 miles from Amherst, a town nestled at the bottom of the range. Here, you can stay at the cute and cozy Amherst Inn and enjoy some civilization before embarking on your hiking adventure.
Cole Mountain is about a 6-mile loop that's rated moderate on AllTrails. It typically takes between 2.5 to 3.5 hours to complete and has an elevation of 1,300 feet. This trail has something different to offer all year round: from bare trees and eerie fog in winter, to rich green hills in summer, and the red, orange, and gold landscape that comes alive in fall foliage season. To get to the trailhead, drive to Wiggins Spring Road via State Route 755 and keep an eye out for Cole Mountain Parking Lot. If you're hiking solo, make sure you keep these safety tips in mind.
Hiking tips for Cole Mountain
To get to the summit, follow the Appalachian Trail through the woods and up until you reach the meadow. Upon arriving at Cow Camp Gap shelter, follow the Old Hotel Trail back down. You can also begin at the Old Hotel trail (starting at Hog Gap parking lot) and walk to Cole Mountain from there. The Mount Pleasant trail is close-by, so you could even combine the two.
This trail offers diverse landscapes, from shady woods to lush meadows. There are wild berries — but memorize his cute poem before picking any, colorful butterflies, wild mushrooms, wildflowers, mossy rocks, and tall, spindly pine trees waiting to greet you in the forest. Once you've made your way up the narrow path, come face-to-face with 360 degree ethereal views of the mountains, as dense forest makes way for rolling blue peaks and valleys which rise and dip into the distance. The summit is a lovely picnic spot if you don't mind carrying a few things out and back. There are also several areas for disbursed camping if you plan to take in the views of the stunning night sky around these parts!
There are a few things to know before setting off. Several hikers have mentioned the road is quite difficult for smaller cars, suggesting a high-clearance 4WD to get to the trailhead, particularly in winter when the ground may be icy. The road also zigzags, so keep that in mind if you get car sick! Some people mention being bitten by lantern flies and other bugs, so wear long trousers and carry repellent with you. Be mindful of rattlesnakes if you're hiking in the fall or summer. And if you're camping, consider investing in these Costco high-tech mosquito traps.