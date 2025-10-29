Nestled In The San Juan Islands Is A Small State Park Offering Stunning Sunsets, Kayak Tours, And Camping

Scattered across the Salish Sea off the coast of Washington lay the stunning San Juan Islands, an enchanting archipelago comprising 172 islands. Teeming with 300 miles of coastline, majestic woodlands, and an incredible array of wildlife, the San Juan Islands feel incredibly exotic. They're one of the best places in America to see Orca whales, one of many reasons these islands snagged a coveted spot on Travel + Leisure Readers' 15 Favorite Islands in the Continental U.S.

The three biggest islands are the eponymous San Juan Island, verdant Orcas Island, and rural Lopez Island, where amiable locals have given it a reputation for being the friendliest San Juan Island. Lopez Island is where you'll find the bucolic Spencer Spit State Park, an idyllic coastal escape for camping, kayaking, and marveling at breathtaking sunsets. Nestled along the east side of Lopez Island, Spencer Spit State Park boasts a distinctive, triangular-shaped sand spit surrounding a pretty saltwater lagoon that's filled with cool creatures like Dungeness crabs and sea stars. The 138-acre park sprawls over Coastal Salish Indigenous peoples' territory that was ceded to the government under pressure, then transformed into a wealthy landowner's estate before becoming a state park in 1968. Down on the spit you'll find a replica of the estate's guest house, while up on the hill you can glimpse what remains of the primary home's stone cellar.

This idyllic, family-friendly park features 2 miles of trails, 37 main campsites, picnicking spots, and some of the archipelago's most dazzling sunsets. Visitors can indulge in a variety of water sports and activities like kayaking, paddle boarding, biking, crabbing, and fishing. Spencer Spit is also an exceptional spot for birdwatching. Ospreys, sanderlings, plovers, doves, wrens, falcons, and hawks only scratch the surface of the dizzying array of birds you'll spy here.