Rick Steves' Secret To A 'World-Class Experience For Next To Nothing' In London, Europe's Priciest City

Often making it to the lists of the world's most expensive cities, London can seem like a destination that is out of reach for budget travelers. A study carried out by Time Out on London's affordability underlined this point, with 61 to 65% of its survey's participants rating the capital's leisure activities — such as restaurants, live music, and nights out on the town — as too expensive for them. But before you start scouring the web for cities around the globe with the same London vibes at a lower price, renowned travel guide Rick Steves has a solution. On his website, Rick Steves' Europe, he said that London, pricey as it may be, has incredible budget-friendly experiences hiding in plain sight: its free museums.

Entrance fees to world-class museums can be steep — Steves notes that visiting Michelangelo's "Last Judgment," Leonardo da Vinci's "Last Supper," and Sandro Botticelli's "Birth of Venus" in Italy can cumulatively set you back $50. That's why the free access to London's Tate Gallery, British Museum, and National Gallery is such a priceless gift to tourists — and a gift that keeps on giving for locals. Since 2001, the British government's Department for Culture, Media, and Sport has sponsored of a number of museums and galleries across the country, permitting locals and tourists free access to their collections. Rain or shine, this makes London the best city to explore for its indoorsy art and culture activities. Whether you're in the mood to browse dreamy Pre-Raphaelite artworks, deep-dive into Egyptian history, or jolt your senses with some contemporary installations, London sheds its reputation as an expensive city with these cultural gems that, as Steves assures, won't cost you a pence. "You can have a world-class experience for next to nothing," Steves says, if you go to one of these museums over London's more expensive tourist activities.