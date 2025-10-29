Avoid Clearwater Beach Crowds At This Underrated Florida Sandbar With Cozy Amenities And Dolphin Sightings

There's nothing more relaxing than a quiet beach with warm sand and the sound of waves and gulls in the air. But in a hotspot like Clearwater, which ranks among Florida's best beaches, finding a peaceful patch of sand can be tough, particularly during peak season (winter through spring). Even St. Petersburg, a vibrant city with award-winning beaches just 22 miles south of Clearwater, has become a major beach destination.

Busy beaches certainly can bring challenges, like limited parking, loud music, dirty bathrooms, and packed shorelines. Enter Sand Key, a wide, uncrowded stretch of sandy coastline just south of Clearwater Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast. It's part of the 95-acre Sand Key Park and has the state's iconic white sand – though it's not as powdery as on Clearwater or on Siesta Key, America's best-ranked beach for 2025 – as well as a grassy park, enclosed dog park, and other perks. Located on Sand Key Barrier Island, across the Sand Key Bridge from Clearwater Beach, Sand Key Beach feels like a hidden gem — calm and less crowded yet still close to Clearwater's hustle and bustle. Sand Key Park has plenty of amenities, including its own parking lot with $6 all-day parking — a bargain in an area where parking typically starts around $3 per hour.

Nature lovers will also enjoy Sand Key's wild side. Loggerhead sea turtles come ashore to nest between late April and October, and the park's salt marsh attracts a variety of seabirds, like roseate spoonbills and herons, making it a great spot for bird-watching. Plus, it's a magnet for dolphin sightings, particularly near the bridge, and the perfect place to watch a romantic Florida sunset without the crowds.