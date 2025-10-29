Avoid Clearwater Beach Crowds At This Underrated Florida Sandbar With Cozy Amenities And Dolphin Sightings
There's nothing more relaxing than a quiet beach with warm sand and the sound of waves and gulls in the air. But in a hotspot like Clearwater, which ranks among Florida's best beaches, finding a peaceful patch of sand can be tough, particularly during peak season (winter through spring). Even St. Petersburg, a vibrant city with award-winning beaches just 22 miles south of Clearwater, has become a major beach destination.
Busy beaches certainly can bring challenges, like limited parking, loud music, dirty bathrooms, and packed shorelines. Enter Sand Key, a wide, uncrowded stretch of sandy coastline just south of Clearwater Beach on Florida's Gulf Coast. It's part of the 95-acre Sand Key Park and has the state's iconic white sand – though it's not as powdery as on Clearwater or on Siesta Key, America's best-ranked beach for 2025 – as well as a grassy park, enclosed dog park, and other perks. Located on Sand Key Barrier Island, across the Sand Key Bridge from Clearwater Beach, Sand Key Beach feels like a hidden gem — calm and less crowded yet still close to Clearwater's hustle and bustle. Sand Key Park has plenty of amenities, including its own parking lot with $6 all-day parking — a bargain in an area where parking typically starts around $3 per hour.
Nature lovers will also enjoy Sand Key's wild side. Loggerhead sea turtles come ashore to nest between late April and October, and the park's salt marsh attracts a variety of seabirds, like roseate spoonbills and herons, making it a great spot for bird-watching. Plus, it's a magnet for dolphin sightings, particularly near the bridge, and the perfect place to watch a romantic Florida sunset without the crowds.
Sand Key Park offers great amenities and easy access
Calm Gulf waters make Sand Key a relaxing place to swim, and the water's famously warm during the summer. While it's quieter and more remote than nearby Clearwater, Sand Key doesn't lack amenities and features outdoor showers; restrooms; picnic shelters; playgrounds; seasonal lifeguards; umbrella, cabana, and chair rentals; and even beach wheelchairs. You'll also find trails throughout the park, with bike rentals available at the Sheraton Sand Key, located on the southern end of the beach. If you don't feel like packing snacks, there's often a food truck at the park. The fenced dog park is off the beach, but be aware: Dogs aren't allowed on the beach or boardwalk.
If you're looking for a more active day on the water, across Gulf Boulevard on the bay side of Sand Key, you'll find Clearwater Community Sailing Center, which rents paddleboards, kayaks, and small sailboats. For a more upscale beach break, the Sheraton Sand Key Resort's Mainstay Tavern is open to the public, perfect for unwinding with a local craft beer after a day in the sun. Across the street, the Shoppes on Sand Key provide even more shopping and dining options.
You can fly into St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE) with budget-friendly flights on Allegiant Airlines. From there, it's just a 13-mile drive to Sand Key. Transportation is easy, too: The Grouper Express offers shuttle buses and taxis from PIE to Clearwater Beach, including stops at the Sheraton Sand Key and Marriott Sand Key, for just $8 each way. Once you're there, you can hop on Clearwater's charming Jolly Trolly, which also stops at Sand Key. Alternatively, fly into Tampa International Airport (TPA) — just 21 miles from Sand Key — with a wide range of daily flights.