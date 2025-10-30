Montana's Captivating Wilderness Gateway Is A Scenic City With Mountain Views And Small-Town Charm

Move aside, Florida, New York, and California. All the beaches and skyscrapers are great. But the Treasure State, with its majestic mountain views and bevy of outdoor recreation opportunities, is officially taking over the limelight. It turns out that tourists are flocking to Montana more than ever. In 2024 alone, the state set an all-time tourism record, welcoming almost 14 million visitors — more than 1 million up from the previous year, the Daily Montanan reported.

Of course, destinations widely beloved for their ski resorts and proximity to Yellowstone National Park, such as Bozeman and Billings, Montana's largest city, often rank among the state's tourist hotspots — or shall we say, coldspots? However, adventure can also be found in between these two bustling cities in the small community of Big Timber. Spanning just shy of 1 square mile, the Sweet Grass County seat is set against the beautiful backdrop of the Crazy Mountains, colloquially known as "the Crazies." The 30-mile-long rugged expanse rises to more than 11,000 feet at its highest point, making it Montana's third-highest mountain range. Put simply, the views are mind-blowing in this nook of the state.

Big Timber was established in the late 1800s at the confluence of the Yellowstone and Boulder Rivers. The woodsy city serves as a gateway to the nearly 1-million-acre Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness — one of the largest wilderness areas in the United States. But aside from its spectacular nature, Big Timber exudes small-town charm, inviting visitors to come on in and stay awhile.