Montana's Largest City Is A Dynamic Hub Of Urban Amenities Surrounded By Awe-Inspiring Natural Beauty
With a population of 118,000, Billings is the largest city in Montana. Compared to other Western cities like Denver and Salt Lake City, that's a rather small number. But don't be fooled — Billings is a thriving urban destination. Combining big city amenities, small town charm, and awe-inspiring natural surroundings, Billings is poised to become a travel hotspot for adventure seekers. It's also within driving distance of a remote Bureau of Land Management site that's an absolute dream for photographers, giving visitors plenty of ways to spend their time in Montana's big city.
Billings is located in south-central Montana, about two hours east of Montana's best college town. A multitude of state parks and recreation areas fill up the perimeter of town, and it's hard not to stumble upon a new adventure regardless of which direction you're heading. From the dramatic Pictograph Cave State Park to the peaceful waters of Lake Elmo State Park, there are countless ways to reconnect with nature. In between excursions, you can indulge in unique amenities like the Moss Mansion, ZooMontana, Yellowstone Art Museum, and the Yellowstone County Museum. Billings is often overshadowed by bigger Western cities, yet it's arguably just as impressive — and maybe more so, if you're seeking a low-key destination without big crowds.
The best amenities in Billings
While many travelers spend the majority of their visit out in the wilderness, exploring Billings itself is a wonderful use of your time. One of the most popular spots in the city is Moss Mansion. Constructed in 1903 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the cultural center offers a glimpse into Billings' past. Both self-guided and private tours are offered, with unique events taking place throughout the year. Want to dive deeper into Montana's history? Check out the Yellowstone County Museum or the Western Heritage Center.
To get up close with wildlife from Montana and around the world, visit ZooMontana. The institution, which is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, is home to 56 different species, spanning grizzly bears and wolverines to tigers and river otters. You can easily spend an entire day here, as the park features 10 botanical gardens alongside all its wildlife exhibits.
The food scene in Billings is quite impressive, with a variety of breweries, fine dining, and casual spots giving you plenty of options for dinner. Montana Brewing Company is a local favorite. Founded in 1994 as the state's first brewpub, it serves both innovative beers and an extensive food menu at its eclectic downtown restaurant. For a more sophisticated night out, Walkers Grill has you covered. The upscale eatery curates a menu of custom cocktails, and its wine list is one of the most impressive in the state.
State parks and hiking near Billings
Billings is near a hidden gateway to Yellowstone National Park, and it's certainly worth a visit if you've never been. But for fewer crowds and a shorter commute, turn your gaze to the many state parks littering the city's outskirts.
Pictograph Cave State Park is just minutes south of downtown. A short loop (less than a mile long) takes you up close to towering cliffs and multiple caves — inside of which you'll find ancient pictographs up to 2,000 years old. Dive into the visitor center too, as it provides detailed info on the people who used to call this region home and theories about the pictographs' meanings.
North of Billings is Lake Elmo State Park. Within its 64 acres, you'll find a 1.4-mile nature trail, a fenced dog park for your furry friends to stretch their legs, and launching points for paddleboards and kayaks. Rentals can be found at multiple shops in Billings. For a more strenuous adventure, head west of Lake Elmo to Highline Loop Trail. Winding through hills and climbing up plateaus, the 7-mile route grants stunning views of the Montana countryside.