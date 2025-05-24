Montana's Largest City Is A Dynamic Hub Of Urban Amenities Surrounded By Awe-Inspiring Natural Beauty

While many travelers spend the majority of their visit out in the wilderness, exploring Billings itself is a wonderful use of your time. One of the most popular spots in the city is Moss Mansion. Constructed in 1903 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the cultural center offers a glimpse into Billings' past. Both self-guided and private tours are offered, with unique events taking place throughout the year. Want to dive deeper into Montana's history? Check out the Yellowstone County Museum or the Western Heritage Center.

To get up close with wildlife from Montana and around the world, visit ZooMontana. The institution, which is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, is home to 56 different species, spanning grizzly bears and wolverines to tigers and river otters. You can easily spend an entire day here, as the park features 10 botanical gardens alongside all its wildlife exhibits.

The food scene in Billings is quite impressive, with a variety of breweries, fine dining, and casual spots giving you plenty of options for dinner. Montana Brewing Company is a local favorite. Founded in 1994 as the state's first brewpub, it serves both innovative beers and an extensive food menu at its eclectic downtown restaurant. For a more sophisticated night out, Walkers Grill has you covered. The upscale eatery curates a menu of custom cocktails, and its wine list is one of the most impressive in the state.