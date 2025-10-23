Just Outside New York City Is America's Longest Haunted House With 10 Hair-Raising Attractions
If you're looking to squeeze in some last-minute screams at a horrifying haunted house attraction before Halloween, there's still time. It may not immediately come to mind when thinking of the most haunted destinations in the world, but New York has an especially scary spot this year. So whether you permanently haunt the NYC area — or you're just visiting for a spell — you should definitely make the trek to check out Pure Terror Screampark.
Situated in Monroe, New York, about an hour away by car from New York City, the bone-chilling attraction is home to 10 of the most terrifying haunted houses in the country. It has also held the Guinness World Record for the longest and scariest haunted attraction since 2015. From ominous alleys lit by creepy smiling jack-o'-lanterns to houses haunted by horror movie legends wielding blades and chainsaws, there's pure terror at every turn of the spooky wonderland. Featuring two brand-new attractions and an abundance of classic chills and thrills, one of America's best Halloween attractions for 2025 is undoubtedly Pure Terror Screampark.
Have a terrifying night at Pure Terror Screampark
Navigating from New York City, Pure Terror Screampark is a leisurely transit ride away on the Shortline Hudson, or about a one-hour drive north on NJ-17, making it ideal for a delightfully spooky day trip out of the city. Running every weekend of October through the first weekend of November. At the time of this writing, general admission tickets start at $49.98, giving you full access to all 10 haunted attractions in the park. If you want to skip the long lines, you can shell out an extra $30 for an RIP Pass, granting priority access and shorter wait times for entering the houses.
Be warned that each haunted house is packed with jump scares and high-intensity experiences, but you can pick and choose what flavor of horror you can handle based on the different haunted house themes. Unless you have a serious fear of clowns, enter the Psycho Circus to explore a dark and whimsical underworld of maniacal laughter and show-stopping nightmares. If you're a fan of classic horror movies like "Halloween" and "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," don't miss the Legends of Horror, where your favorite cinema maniacs lurk around every corner. Meanwhile, pumpkin spice becomes pumpkin not-so-nice in the Pumpkin Alley attraction. Venture down the twisted hallways glowing with jack-o'-lanterns, their faces hand-carved into a series of devilish sneers.
Among the newly-added attractions are the Panic Attack Extreme and ScapeGrace High. The former is revered as the park's most intense haunted attraction, with pitch-black hallways, spine-tingling sounds, and claustrophobia-inducing walls that close in on its disoriented guests. The haunted academia-themed ScapeGrace High is on the less extreme side, consisting of creepy classrooms and a bloodthirsty principal wandering the halls. If you're looking to explore a real-life haunted attraction in the area, about 40 minutes away, you'll find Bannerman Castle, an eerie ruin on a rocky island that's the Hudson River's oddest attraction.