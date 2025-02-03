The Hudson River's 'Oddest Attraction' Is A Supposedly Haunted Rocky Island With Castle Ruins

Pollepel Island sits in the Hudson Highlands, where the river narrows and the mountains loom on either side. Long before Bannerman's arrival, the island carried a more sinister reputation. Native American tribes believed it to be haunted by dark spirits, a superstition that Dutch sailors later adopted. According to one legend, these sailors had an unusual initiation ritual: Abandoning first-timers on the island to appease a fabled goblin king, only retrieving them on the return journey. Later, during the Revolutionary War, the American army attempted to block British ships from advancing upriver by constructing chevaux de frises — underwater spiked barriers — around the island.

Francis Bannerman VI purchased the island in 1900, transforming it into his personal fortress. Born in Scotland and raised in Brooklyn, Bannerman was a munitions dealer who needed a remote location to store his surplus of ammunition. Rather than build a simple warehouse, he chose to construct a castle inspired by the fortresses of his homeland. The complex featured a storehouse, towers, and breakwaters. Adding to its character, the castle has no right angles and some of its walls were reinforced with bed frames salvaged from military surplus.

Bannerman Castle was abandoned by the Bannerman family in the 1950s, and time has not been kind to the structure. A fire in 1967 reduced most of the interior to rubble, leaving only the outer walls standing. Further collapses, including a partial wall collapse in 2009, have added to its eerie appearance. Today, the island is owned by New York State and managed by the Bannerman Castle Trust, which has worked to restore the gardens and terraces. While random explorations are off-limits, visitors can still get a closer look through guided tours or boat trips along the Hudson.