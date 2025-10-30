Escape To New York's Scenic Town Hidden In The Catskills Before Fall Ends

Situated along the Hudson River, the peaceful Greene County community of New Baltimore in New York's Catskill Mountains offers travelers the perfect mix of outdoor adventure and small-town charm. Originally part of Coxsackie, a quiet New York gem where Dutch history, riverfront parks, and coffee cakes make a lasting impression, New Baltimore became its own town in 1811. Once home to small shipyards, it's now a quiet and serene town along the Hudson River that offers a much-needed reprieve from busy urban life in nearby New York City, which is about a three-hour drive to the south.

While only a few hundred people live in New Baltimore year-round, it remains a popular destination for nature lovers thanks to its tranquil river views, wooded trails, and mostly rural setting. While the scenery is beautiful here any time of the year, the Catskills are especially beautiful in early to mid-October, when the foliage is ablaze with golds, tangerines, and reds.

Many of the town's most scenic outdoor areas are managed by the New Baltimore Conservancy, including Long View Park and Hannacroix Creek Preserve. After a day on the trails, there's no better way to recharge than with a delicious lunch at Boathouse Grille, a seasonal waterfront restaurant on the Hudson River. The menu offers something for everyone, from fish and chips to steak and pasta.