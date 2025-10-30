Escape To New York's Scenic Town Hidden In The Catskills Before Fall Ends
Situated along the Hudson River, the peaceful Greene County community of New Baltimore in New York's Catskill Mountains offers travelers the perfect mix of outdoor adventure and small-town charm. Originally part of Coxsackie, a quiet New York gem where Dutch history, riverfront parks, and coffee cakes make a lasting impression, New Baltimore became its own town in 1811. Once home to small shipyards, it's now a quiet and serene town along the Hudson River that offers a much-needed reprieve from busy urban life in nearby New York City, which is about a three-hour drive to the south.
While only a few hundred people live in New Baltimore year-round, it remains a popular destination for nature lovers thanks to its tranquil river views, wooded trails, and mostly rural setting. While the scenery is beautiful here any time of the year, the Catskills are especially beautiful in early to mid-October, when the foliage is ablaze with golds, tangerines, and reds.
Many of the town's most scenic outdoor areas are managed by the New Baltimore Conservancy, including Long View Park and Hannacroix Creek Preserve. After a day on the trails, there's no better way to recharge than with a delicious lunch at Boathouse Grille, a seasonal waterfront restaurant on the Hudson River. The menu offers something for everyone, from fish and chips to steak and pasta.
Hikes to take in New Baltimore
According to Great Northern Catskills, one of the best places to see fall foliage in the Catskills is in Hannacroix Creek Preserve in New Baltimore, where 113 acres of trails and open space await hikers and walkers. There's something for everyone here, whether you're simply walking your dog, enjoying a moment of calm by the creek, or birdwatching. The Red Loop Trail is one of the more popular trails, as it's a quick and easy one to complete and very scenic. While it's not a difficult trail, it's helpful to wear sturdy shoes with good traction in case it rains. If it's your first time hiking in the area or in general, here is some of the best gear to take if you plan to hike while on your vacation.
A visit to Long View Park is a great addition to your trip. Many of the hiking trails here lead toward the Hudson River and are beautiful any time of year but are especially so during the crisp autumn months. Come winter, you might spot some cross-country skiers and snowshoers. From the entrance of the park you'll find an old red barn that marks the start of the Farm Path. From there, you can divert to the overlook path, which ultimately leads to the lovely viewpoint of the river.
Getting to New Baltimore and where to stay
The easiest as well as the most scenic way to reach New Baltimore from New York City is by car, and there's no better time to start planning your trip than now. As you drive through the Hudson Valley, you're greeted with rolling hills, spacious farmland, and views of the river. Plus, during this secret fall travel window that's optimal for a crowd-free, budget-friendly vacation, fewer tourists can mean a more peaceful, authentic travel experience. If you prefer not to rent a car, the closest Amtrak train station to New Baltimore is the Albany–Rensselaer Amtrak Station (less than 20 miles away), with trains regularly departing from New York's Penn Station. Weekends will be busier than weekdays, so try to book your train ticket in advance.
As for where to stay, there are plenty of options to choose from. In neighboring Coxsackie, the voco James Newbury Hudson Valley by IHG on S. River Street is a popular pick for visitors, with guests describing the hotel as somewhat of a hidden gem and with stunning views of the Hudson River. Rooms are modern and carefully decorated, and there's a fitness center and two restaurants located on-site. To feel one with nature, consider booking one of the cozy and rather luxurious cabins at Gather Greene, also in Coxsackie. Rooms feature walk-in rain showers, hair dryers, and both air conditioning for the summer and heat for the winter months. Otherwise, there are several home rentals right in New Baltimore worth considering.