A Quiet New York Town Where Dutch History, Riverfront Parks, And Coffee Cakes Make A Lasting Impression

Upstate New York is a hotbed of memorable small towns that make an impact, like Coxsackie, a historic village nestled along the Hudson River in Greene County. From charm, wine, and waterfront adventures in the Finger Lakes to this eclectic melting pot village in the Hudson Valley, there truly is a New York State town for everyone. But Coxsackie's underrated serenity is not to be missed–and the town has been, in recent years, undergoing a renaissance.

The best way to get to Coxsackie is by driving. It's only 30 minutes from Albany, and two to two-and-a-half hours from New York City. That spells easy traveling distance for weekend warriors or dedicated day-trippers in search of waterfront views, a slower pace, and scintillating history.

The earliest beginnings of what's now the town were established in the 17th century by the Dutch, with the business district laid out around 1810. Its unusual name is derived from an Algonquin word which, according to various translations, means "Place of Owls," "Migrating Geese," or "Cut Rocks". (Know before you go: locals will inform you that it's pronounced "Cook-SAH-kie.")