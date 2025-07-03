A Quiet New York Town Where Dutch History, Riverfront Parks, And Coffee Cakes Make A Lasting Impression
Upstate New York is a hotbed of memorable small towns that make an impact, like Coxsackie, a historic village nestled along the Hudson River in Greene County. From charm, wine, and waterfront adventures in the Finger Lakes to this eclectic melting pot village in the Hudson Valley, there truly is a New York State town for everyone. But Coxsackie's underrated serenity is not to be missed–and the town has been, in recent years, undergoing a renaissance.
The best way to get to Coxsackie is by driving. It's only 30 minutes from Albany, and two to two-and-a-half hours from New York City. That spells easy traveling distance for weekend warriors or dedicated day-trippers in search of waterfront views, a slower pace, and scintillating history.
The earliest beginnings of what's now the town were established in the 17th century by the Dutch, with the business district laid out around 1810. Its unusual name is derived from an Algonquin word which, according to various translations, means "Place of Owls," "Migrating Geese," or "Cut Rocks". (Know before you go: locals will inform you that it's pronounced "Cook-SAH-kie.")
Enjoy the tranquility of the town's riverfront views
Right near downtown Coxsackie sits Riverside Park, almost five acres of parkland running along the Hudson riverfront. Riverside Park and its surroundings have been completely revitalized in the 2020s by New York State's Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation, to the tune of $3.2 million worth of renovations and improvement efforts — not to mention a nearly $350,000 grant awarded by the state to uplift historical preservation measures in adjacent Reed Street Historic District.
These massive infrastructure investments have paid off. The result, as developer and Coxsackie resident Aaron Flach describes it, is "beautiful, open park space and the most pristine riverfront ... It's a beautiful natural landscape that sets us apart from any other community" (per The New York Times). You can enjoy a walk or run along the trails, shoot hoops at the basketball court, launch a kayak from the dock, or simply relax and take in the scenic riverside vista before you. With a playground, it's family-friendly. There's even an electric vehicle charging station in case you need to charge up your car before making the trip home.
Where to eat and stay in Coxsackie
If you've worked up an appetite at the park, make your way to Mansion Street's The Little Bake Shop for a pick-me-up. In particular, their coffee cake is a standout— but you can't go wrong with any of the baked goods on their menu, including scones, cakes, pies, cream puffs, and other delights. If it's later in the day, try the Yellow Deli, which offers breakfast and lunch (and waterfront views), or the revamped Patrick Henry's Waterfront Tavern, which slings wood-fired pizzas and traditional pub food with a plethora of outdoor seating options also overlooking the Hudson.
For accommodation, search no further than the James Newbury Hotel, located next door to Patrick Henry's. Built on the plot of what was a shipping port and iron foundry in the 1800s, it's now a chic and upscale 46-room boutique hotel with river-facing rooms, a rooftop bar, and an onsite spa offering wellness treatments as well as private pilates and yoga classes. Like Georgia's hip and laidback island gateway town of Thunderbolt, Coxsackie is a quiet riverfront town with much to offer, and its tranquility and rejuvenated waterfront make it well worth a visit.