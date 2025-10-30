South Carolina's 'Town For All Times' Is A Historic Gem With Antique Finds And Southern Flavor
South Carolina is one of those states where it's not hard for visitors to end up traveling through a charming small town. With historic destinations, such as Charleston and a coastal escape with untouched beaches in Bulls Island, The Palmetto State is plush with charm and picturesque locations. Winnsboro is a hidden gem in the state, nicknamed a "town for all times" due to its significant history of endured hardships (including the Revolutionary War) as well as its strong and tight-knit community. It also has an eclectic mix of architectural styles that showcase different eras. For those seeking Southern-flavored cooking, resturants such as the Barn Express are perfect.
Situated about 33 miles from Columbia and 100 miles from Greenville, Winnsboro is full of antiques. The Fairfield County Museum contains various relics and artifacts from the county's rich culture and history. The museum, which features charming Federal-style architecture, showcases personal stories from citizens who lived in the area as well as rotating exhibits. The Winnsboro Historic District is home to the town clock, which was built in 1875 and, due to its stellar craftsmanship, became the longest continuously running clock in the United States. If you're wanting to travel to Winnsboro, your best bet is to fly into Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, about 70 miles away from Winnsboro. It's the nearest international airport to the town.
Historic gems in Winnsboro
South Carolina is full of historic sites, such as the beautiful nature spot of Oconee Station State Historic Site. For history buffs wanting to trek to a new destination, Winnsboro is a perfect find. Winnsboro is home to the historic Fairfield County Courthouse, a building constructed in 1823 by Robert Mills, the same man who designed the Washington Monument. Its architecture is particularly stunning because it's of the Greek Revival style, which is notable for its use of columns and symmetrical facades.
Another must-visit historical gem is the South Carolina Railroad Museum (rated the No. 2 "thing to do" in Winnsboro on Trip Advisor). It's a delightful visit for train fanatics, casual history buffs, and the entire family. Started in 1973, the museum features a plethora of old equipment, model trains, and tours. What makes the museum particularly appealing is that they run old trains for tourists to ride. The trains run along the discontinued Rockton and Rion track, passing through scenic countryside while educating visitors on the history of the railroad and the area. You can ride in the dining car as well as the cabooses and coach cars.
For those looking to have some outdoor adventure, Carolina Adventure World is a great destination and perfect for the whole family. It serves as the biggest outdoor playground in the southeastern United States with over 120 miles of trails for ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes. There's also live music and barbecue pits for those looking for some more entertainment.
Where to eat and stay in Winnsboro
What good is dining out in South Carolina if you're not going to indulge in the best of Southern cuisine? Maybe you've already tried the homestyle Southern food in the city of Glasgow, Kentucky. If so, your next stop should be the Barn Express. Southern specialities are served up here, including fried chicken, fried fish, meatloaf, hash, lasagna, and banana pudding.
Another must-visit food stop is Cornwallis House Tea Company, the No. 1 rated restaurant in Winnsboro on Trip Advisor. The teahouse not only sells a variety of teas (with names such as chesnut chai and fairfield green), it also offers up sandwiches (such as roast beef on ciabatta) and daily soup specials. What makes the tea house truly something special is that it's located in the Olde English District at the site of the original Cornwallis House, where Lord Cornwallis, a British general for the Redcoats during the Revolutionary War, stayed during the "Winter of Discontent."
If you're wanting to lodge for the night, you can stay at the Songbird Manor Bed & Breakfast. Visitors who decide to stay here may feel like they're traveling through time; built in 1912, the bed and breakfast is located in the historic district and highlights the Southern style with a pressed brick exterior and a wraparound veranda. Five bedrooms are available and, in addition to breakfast in the Cardinal Dining Room, there is a Mallard Room for relaxing and entertainment. Visitors are also delighted to hear the sounds of songbirds each morning: Wrens, cardinals, robins, and finches are just some of the birds you may hear upon waking. Another option for lodging is Americas Best Value Inn, an affordable option offering free breakfast, free high speed internet, and laundry service.