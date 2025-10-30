South Carolina's 'Town For All Times' Is A Historic Gem With Antique Finds And Southern Flavor

South Carolina is full of historic sites, such as the beautiful nature spot of Oconee Station State Historic Site. For history buffs wanting to trek to a new destination, Winnsboro is a perfect find. Winnsboro is home to the historic Fairfield County Courthouse, a building constructed in 1823 by Robert Mills, the same man who designed the Washington Monument. Its architecture is particularly stunning because it's of the Greek Revival style, which is notable for its use of columns and symmetrical facades.

Another must-visit historical gem is the South Carolina Railroad Museum (rated the No. 2 "thing to do" in Winnsboro on Trip Advisor). It's a delightful visit for train fanatics, casual history buffs, and the entire family. Started in 1973, the museum features a plethora of old equipment, model trains, and tours. What makes the museum particularly appealing is that they run old trains for tourists to ride. The trains run along the discontinued Rockton and Rion track, passing through scenic countryside while educating visitors on the history of the railroad and the area. You can ride in the dining car as well as the cabooses and coach cars.

For those looking to have some outdoor adventure, Carolina Adventure World is a great destination and perfect for the whole family. It serves as the biggest outdoor playground in the southeastern United States with over 120 miles of trails for ATVs, UTVs, and dirt bikes. There's also live music and barbecue pits for those looking for some more entertainment.