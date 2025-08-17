Between Charleston And Georgetown Is South Carolina's Wild Coastal Escape With Untouched Beaches Full Of Driftwood

While one of America's top summer destinations in 2025 may be Myrtle Beach, travelers would be remiss to skip over South Carolina's Bulls Island. About a 40-minute drive north of Charleston, this remote barrier island is part of the Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge (operated by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services) and offers a raw, untouched beauty that's increasingly rare along the East Coast.

It's not like any other South Carolina island that offers shops, restaurants, and a slice of history. Instead, Bulls Island is a wild coast with shorelines, like Boneyard Beach, where skeletons of weathered trees stand in the surf like natural sculptures. The beach is accessible only by ferry run by Coastal Expeditions, and once you arrive, you're met with an otherworldly landscape of driftwood-strewn sands, quiet trails through maritime forest, and the kind of stillness that makes it feel like your own private wilderness. Here, the absence of crowds gives way to the presence of wildlife, such as alligators, ospreys, and even the occasional bobcat, coexisting in peace. It's a day trip that feels like a step back in time, and a true coastal escape between the bustling hubs of Charleston and Georgetown.