South Carolina's Overlooked Historic Site Is A Beautiful Nature Spot To Fish, Hike, And Picnic

Whether you're traveling with family, friends, or solo, there's no shortage of reasons to make a beeline for South Carolina. From sandy beaches and serene marshes to the Blue Ridge Mountains, South Carolina has a wealth of natural attractions for outdoor enthusiasts, and the Palmetto State also has a rich history and a plethora of overlooked historic sites. After all, the state was a significant battleground in the Revolutionary War and the American Civil War. About an hour west of Greenville, the Oconee Station State Historic Site is a destination that offers a glimpse into America's complicated colonial history and an opportunity to retreat into nature, all at once.

Located just 20 miles or so from South Carolina's border with Georgia, the Oconee Station State Historic Site traces its history back to the late 18th century. At that time, European settlers entered the area and set up military outposts or blockhouses to prevent attacks from the region's Indigenous people, the Cherokee Nation. This military outpost had 20 to 30 soldiers stationed here from 1792 until 1799, and it began being used as a trading post for the colonists and the Cherokee people in 1795. There are many reasons to visit the site and the Southern charms of Oconee County as a whole, but it is a must-visit for American history buffs in particular.