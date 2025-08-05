South Carolina's Overlooked Historic Site Is A Beautiful Nature Spot To Fish, Hike, And Picnic
Whether you're traveling with family, friends, or solo, there's no shortage of reasons to make a beeline for South Carolina. From sandy beaches and serene marshes to the Blue Ridge Mountains, South Carolina has a wealth of natural attractions for outdoor enthusiasts, and the Palmetto State also has a rich history and a plethora of overlooked historic sites. After all, the state was a significant battleground in the Revolutionary War and the American Civil War. About an hour west of Greenville, the Oconee Station State Historic Site is a destination that offers a glimpse into America's complicated colonial history and an opportunity to retreat into nature, all at once.
Located just 20 miles or so from South Carolina's border with Georgia, the Oconee Station State Historic Site traces its history back to the late 18th century. At that time, European settlers entered the area and set up military outposts or blockhouses to prevent attacks from the region's Indigenous people, the Cherokee Nation. This military outpost had 20 to 30 soldiers stationed here from 1792 until 1799, and it began being used as a trading post for the colonists and the Cherokee people in 1795. There are many reasons to visit the site and the Southern charms of Oconee County as a whole, but it is a must-visit for American history buffs in particular.
What to see and do at the Oconee Station State Historic Site
Next to the military compound is a brick house and trading post built in 1805 by an Irish-American merchant named William Richards. These two historic buildings sit together along Oconee Creek and are open for free self-guided tours daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Alternatively, head to the website for information on ranger-guided tours.
The juxtaposition of an old stone military outpost and the lush green of the surrounding state park is unique. Nearby, you'll find a fishing pond, a nature trail looping around the pond, and a 60-foot waterfall, all just a short hike away. The Oconee Station State Historic Site is also a bountiful fishing spot, and anglers fishing the Oconee River have caught bass, catfish, bream, crappie, and bowfin.
During the spring, this hidden gem is the perfect place for a picnic. Head 16 miles south to Seneca and stop by Schlotzsky's for snacks and sandwiches to enjoy at the historic site (and don't forget to clean up after you've finished). After your epic adventure, make a stop at Mountain Mocha in Walhalla (the perfect base for exploring South Carolina's Garden of the Gods) for a sweet treat.
Natural beauty in and around Oconee Station State Historic Site
A day trip to the Oconee Station State Historic Site is a great way to combine a history lesson with the magic of South Carolina's gorgeous natural scenery. As one visitor shared on Tripadvisor, you should keep an eye out for the buildings. "When we first arrived, GPS took us in circles for a bit, we could not figure out what was historical about this area. Nice trail to the pond and waterfall but nothing else. Then we saw the old homes so we walked over to them. Very cool, old homes with mulberry and black walnut trees around them. Very cool small park."
If you're looking for more things to see and do after you wrap things up at the Oconee Station State Historic Site, the historic site is located next to Oconee State Park, one of the most beautiful parks on America's East Coast. The 4-mile section of Oconee Connector Trail allows access to many different trails and some spectacular waterfalls within Oconee State Park. South Carolina is a beautiful part of the world, and there is plenty of proof in these parts.