Because our national parks are maintained by the federal government, government shutdowns can cause major disruptions. The worst may be that more than 9,000 vital park staff, including park rangers, are furloughed. The current administration has made the controversial decision to keep some national parks open to the public despite many of the parks' caretakers being sent home without pay. As Rocky Mountain National Park transforms into a vibrant fall haven, visitors continue to flood in. No longer do tourists have to worry about how to make a trip to this national park affordable — there's no one there to collect entrance fees. There's no denying it: This park is in chaos, and the spectacularly beautiful landscape it protects is at risk. However, some are stepping up to keep this beloved place clean: Volunteers.

Vital volunteers from the organization YMCA of the Rockies have been visiting Colorado parks, including Rocky Mountain National Park, in groups to clean up trash while the government shutdown leaves parks understaffed and vulnerable to damage from irresponsible visitors. These volunteers hike around their chosen area (typically the Glacier Basin Campground) and pick up litter left behind in the park. While all official volunteer programs are paused or canceled during government shutdowns where there aren't enough actual National Park Service employees to run them, that hasn't stopped YMCA of the Rockies from holding these park cleanup days. Because no one knows for sure how long the government shutdown will last, as it continues, the need for unofficial volunteers to staff our national parks will only increase.