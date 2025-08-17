Essential Tips To Make A Rocky Mountain National Park Visit Affordable

Whether you're a seasoned backpacker or prefer to view nature from the comfort of your car — or anything in between — Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is a budget-friendly destination that will connect you with the natural world. It contains more than 415 square miles of meadows, mountains, waterfalls, and lakes, and over 300 miles of hiking trails. It's also home to the highest continuous paved road in the U.S. at an elevation of more than 12,000 feet, offering stunning scenic drives through the iconic mountain range.

Rounding out its appeal, Rocky Mountain National Park isn't far from Denver, and a couple of nearby small towns offer plentiful amenities and activities that won't blow your budget. We reached out to Cheryl from We're in the Rockies to get her expert advice on how to make a trip to this living monument to wildlife more affordable. "RMNP has incredible natural beauty and is accessible for all," she told us. She recommended spending about two to three days taking in all the sights, and highlighted some of the more inexpensive (or even free) activities in the area.