The Best National Parks That Transform Into A Vibrant Fall-Hued Haven For The Season

Fall is a period of transformation in America's national parks. It shifts the landscapes from lush summer greens into galleries of golden yellows, crimson reds, fiery oranges, and various other colors displayed by deciduous trees and resilient wildflowers and shrubs. The lingering warmth is cleared by crisp mountain air, and the summer haze gives way to sharp horizons. In many parks, wildlife becomes more active. Elk fill the valleys with their haunting bugle calls and engage in impressive sparring, while they and others such as bison and pronghorn get ready for their big migrations.

Other animals, like deer and moose, become more visible, while bears and squirrels forage and prepare for their long hibernations. However, this impressive diversity of wild animals in America's national parks demands an equally impressive level of respect. The National Park Service recommends you keep a minimum distance of 25 yards (75 feet) from hoofed animals like elk, moose, and bison, and 100 yards (300 feet) — at the very least — from more dangerous animals like bears and wolves.

Sunsets take place earlier every day, meaning golden hours are longer and photographers can make the most of the lingering light. As the weather changes, occasional showers add fresh scents to the air, and cooler temperatures invigorate your breathing. If you're venturing deeper beyond your chosen park's popular spots, remember you must also respect nature's unpredictable character. Prepare for sudden changes in the weather, plan your route carefully, and communicate those plans with others — advice that is equally important whether you seek a lesser-known and crowd-free RV destination or a rigorous hike in the wilderness.