The Costly London Underground Mistake No One Warns You About

The London Underground (aka the Tube) is one of the world's most efficient public transport systems, when it's not delayed of course. Around two million people ride the Tube every day, including locals and tourists. It's the fastest way to reach the city's sights and neighborhoods, such as Walthamstow, recently named London's best neighborhood to live in. Travelers can pay for the Tube by tapping in and out with an Oyster card (the city's official public transport card) or with their mobile device or physical credit or debit card. This works great most of the time, but sometimes the ability to use multiple cards and devices can prove very costly.

Accidentally using different payment cards or devices is one of the biggest and costliest mistakes people make when catching the Tube. Known as a device or card clash, this happens when you touch on with one card or device, then touch off (at the end of your trip) with a different one. In 2023, it was happening so frequently that Transport for London (TfL) had to refund the equivalent of over $267,000 in one year.

For an individual traveler, making this mistake could cost upwards of $30 a day depending on the route. TfL has daily caps that allow you to make multiple trips in a day without paying an extortionate amount. One traveler, Paul Harper, ended up paying over $30 extra on a return trip between zones 1-7 after device clashing. The journey would've usually been capped at about $23, but ended up costing him around $56. "I was stunned by how much was taken out of my bank in such a short space of time. One journey from Watford to London and back cost £42, which is ridiculous," Harper said to the BBC.