London's 'Best Neighborhood To Live In' Boasts Unique Arts, Incredible Eats, And Plenty Of Green Space

When visitors think of London — the walkable, lovable city selected as the world's best for 2025 — they usually think of central London and the loop that includes Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey. Like any city, though, its residents will tell you that real London life exists in the neighborhoods where most tourists don't usually go. Walthamstow, in northeast London, is one such neighborhood. In fact, the Sunday Times recently deemed neighborly Walthamstow the best place to live in the city, for reasons that would also appeal to any traveler who'd venture a visit: unique arts, incredible eats, and plenty of green space.

By tube, Walthamstow is located at the end of the Victoria line — one of the city's most efficient, with trains that come every two to three minutes. From King's Cross Station, you can simply ride the underground service to Walthamstow Central, a journey that takes about 15 minutes. No matter when the best time is for you to visit London depending on what you want out of the trip, here's why Walthamstow is a worthy addition to your itinerary for an afternoon, day, or even more.