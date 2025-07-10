London's 'Best Neighborhood To Live In' Boasts Unique Arts, Incredible Eats, And Plenty Of Green Space
When visitors think of London — the walkable, lovable city selected as the world's best for 2025 — they usually think of central London and the loop that includes Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, and Westminster Abbey. Like any city, though, its residents will tell you that real London life exists in the neighborhoods where most tourists don't usually go. Walthamstow, in northeast London, is one such neighborhood. In fact, the Sunday Times recently deemed neighborly Walthamstow the best place to live in the city, for reasons that would also appeal to any traveler who'd venture a visit: unique arts, incredible eats, and plenty of green space.
By tube, Walthamstow is located at the end of the Victoria line — one of the city's most efficient, with trains that come every two to three minutes. From King's Cross Station, you can simply ride the underground service to Walthamstow Central, a journey that takes about 15 minutes. No matter when the best time is for you to visit London depending on what you want out of the trip, here's why Walthamstow is a worthy addition to your itinerary for an afternoon, day, or even more.
Spending the day in Walthamstow
Your first order of business in Walthamstow will be God's Own Junkyard — a neon gallery that showcases every manner of sign that has ever been committed to the illuminated medium. Think nightclub marquees juxtaposed with religious crosses, motivational phrases, and miscellaneous oddities. There's even an American-themed corner complete with Statue of Liberty, McDonald's golden arches, and a slice of neon apple pie, plus a café and bar on hand called The Rolling Scones. God's Own Junkyard is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Next, head to the William Morris Gallery, located inside the childhood home of the famous Walthamstow resident, a craft and textile designer who was celebrated for his hand-drawn prints. The Georgian mansion is situated on the grounds of Lloyd Park, a pleasant green space for a meander to check out some local wildlife, and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays there's even a local market perfect for enjoying a tasty pastry, or perhaps a glass of champagne and a flight of oysters spiked with local hot sauce.
For a more expansive wildlife excursion, head over to the Walthamstow Wetlands. Europe's largest urban wetland and nature preserve, it's a perfect spot for bird watchers to and get out of the urban jungle for a moment, with miles of walking paths to explore. When you're ready for a proper sit-down after your Walthamstow walkabout, take in a comedy or variety show at the newly refurbished Soho Theatre.
Incredible eats and sips in Walthamstow worth the detour
London is a culinary destination unto itself with many incredible eateries to discover, such as the mouth-watering marvel that's the world's first zero waste restaurant. Even if you skip all of the above activities, you may still wish to wander out to Walthamstow to check out its equally vibrant eating and drinking scene. For one, is there another neighborhood in London (or the world) that has as many dining establishments retrofitted in reimagined spaces? There's Supperclub.tube — a five-course Latin-inspired tasting menu offered on a decommissioned tube carriage — and Slow Burn, a farm-to-table bistro where you can sit among the Singers. Sewing machines, that is: The restaurant shares a space with a custom denim studio. An epic vegan sandwich shop, the aptly named Coven of 'Wiches is located inside a vintage flea market. Or, if hyperbole is more your speed, Etles is an Uyghur eatery in Walthamstow that frequently makes the list of London's best restaurants.
For beverage-leaning culinary tourism, Walthamstow also boasts its own "beer mile." Known as the Blackhorse Beer Mile, the district includes several expansive breweries for dabbling in some local suds. Signature Brew, Big Penny Social, Exhale Brewing, and Pretty Decent all have numerous bespoke drafts on offer, and also offer events such as live music and pub quizzes throughout the week. For wine lovers, urban winery Renegade Urban Winery bumps elbows with the breweries. Nearby, you'll also find Burnt Faith — the U.K.'s first dedicated brandy distillery — located on the former site of Pentecostal church. Grab an original dram or a brandy-based cocktail and give a little gratitude for the time spent in one of London's most dynamic boroughs.