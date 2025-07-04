London's Centuries-Old Swimming Ponds Hidden In The Heart Of The City Are A Breathtaking Summer Miracle
Whole books have been published on the hidden gems of London. Two millennia old and counting, this mighty metropolis has plenty of secrets stowed away below it's shimmering skyscrapers and the snaking Thames, whether you visit the picturesque canal area known as the Venice of London or the subterranean graffiti galleries of the Leake Street Arches. Another such treasure is the Hampstead Heath Ponds, an urban oasis that has been beckoning wild swimmers for over 100 years.
You'll find the ponds — 18 of them in all — peppering one of the most culturally rich and significant parklands in North London, some 5 miles as the crow flies from Big Ben. They're a cinch to reach. Simply hop on the Northern Line of the London Underground, head to either Hampstead Station or Golders Green, and walk about 10 minutes to reach the pools. Alternatively, there are Overground train connections, along with plenty of bus links from all over the capital.
You can't swim in all of the Hampstead ponds, but there's a trio of open waters where bathing has been allowed for quite some time. Yep, though the ponds started as mini reservoirs to sate London's ever-growing demand for fresh water, the ponds officially became a swimming destination in the 1890s, with more developments and additional spots opening throughout the early 20th century.
Swimming in the ponds of Hamstead Heath
Visitors are invited to plunge into one of three ponds that are open to swimmers: the Kenwood Ladies' Pond for female bathers, the Highgate Men's Pond for males, and a mixed pond, which is only open to the public in the summer. They're each a little different, with the Ladies' Pond offering seclusion amid pretty fields and groups of trees, and the Men's Pond featuring its own diving board and extra space for groups of swimmers.
Some folks extol the virtues of cold-weather swimming at the Hampstead Heath Ponds. In fact, dipping into the muddy, murky waters in the winter, which happens to be the best time to visit London, has become a bit of a rite of passage for veteran wild swimmers in the capital. Don't be surprised to find a dedicated group of local followers who show up on icy mornings. That said, summer is by far the peak season, when pre-booking admission to the ponds is highly recommended due to booming crowds of people looking to escape the heat of the city.
If you're not one for muddy waters and swims with wild ducks, not to worry — the Hampstead Heath area is also home to Parliament Hill Fields Lido. This is a classic London swim spot in a vintage building from the 1930s, offering a more conventional, lane pool filled with chlorinated water, an on-site café, and even a sauna.