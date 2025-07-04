London's Centuries-Old Swimming Ponds Hidden In The Heart Of The City Are A Breathtaking Summer Miracle

Whole books have been published on the hidden gems of London. Two millennia old and counting, this mighty metropolis has plenty of secrets stowed away below it's shimmering skyscrapers and the snaking Thames, whether you visit the picturesque canal area known as the Venice of London or the subterranean graffiti galleries of the Leake Street Arches. Another such treasure is the Hampstead Heath Ponds, an urban oasis that has been beckoning wild swimmers for over 100 years.

You'll find the ponds — 18 of them in all — peppering one of the most culturally rich and significant parklands in North London, some 5 miles as the crow flies from Big Ben. They're a cinch to reach. Simply hop on the Northern Line of the London Underground, head to either Hampstead Station or Golders Green, and walk about 10 minutes to reach the pools. Alternatively, there are Overground train connections, along with plenty of bus links from all over the capital.

You can't swim in all of the Hampstead ponds, but there's a trio of open waters where bathing has been allowed for quite some time. Yep, though the ponds started as mini reservoirs to sate London's ever-growing demand for fresh water, the ponds officially became a swimming destination in the 1890s, with more developments and additional spots opening throughout the early 20th century.