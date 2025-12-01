This Charming Atlanta Suburb With A Walkable Downtown And Vintage Shops Is An Underrated Gem
Roswell — not to be confused with the city in New Mexico that's a gateway to White Sands National Park — is a charming Atlanta suburb packed with bars, restaurants, cafes, and nearby historic monuments. There's something for every interest here, from historic buildings to unique spots like the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art. Of course, for outdoor adventurers, exploring the 127-acre Chattahoochee Nature Center is an absolute must.
If you're planning to stay in town, Explore Georgia explains Canton Street is where most of the action takes place. Start the day off with a piping hot cup of coffee and one of the sweet or savory dishes at Crazy Love Coffee House. For lunch, head to Table & Main, a fine-dining establishment and bourbon bar with an outdoor patio; it's a go-to for southern comfort food in a warm, inviting space. Osteria Mattone is another local favorite, serving up Italian staples like tagliatelle alla Bolognese and tonnarelli cacio e pepe.
About a mile down the road, you'll reach Bulloch Hall, a mansion designed in Greek Revival architectural style that now functions as a museum. Built in 1839, Bulloch Hall was once the childhood home of Martha Stewart "Mittie" Roosevelt, who later became the mother of President Theodore Roosevelt. Also designed in Greek Revival style and operating as a museum is Barrington Hall. The Visit Roswell Georgia boasts the former home of Roswell's founder is situated on the highest point in town, offering expansive views of the area below.
Exploring vintage shops in Roswell, GA
One of the best ways to experience the local culture is by visiting a few of Roswell's eclectic vintage shops. Even if all you do is window shop, there's so much character hidden in the packed shelves at these stores. Start with Two Funky Hippies Boutique, a vibrant shop on Canton Street selling modern clothes and accessories with a hint of vintage flair. Shop hats, shoes, apparel, and more.
Just outside of downtown, you'll find Historic Roswell Antiques & Interiors, a design center selling a little bit of everything; both new and antique home decor, furniture, art, light fixtures, jewelry, and more. Consignment shops are also popular in Roswell. Board of Trade Fine Consignments on Alpharetta Street sells everything from upholstered furniture and home décor to art, jewelry, and apparel. While it's hard to know what will be in stock the day you visit, the Board of Trade often has items from well-known designers like Moschino and Kate Spade. Another consignment shop to visit is 425 Market, which spans 7,000 square feet and is filled with rare items, big and small.
Getting to Roswell and where to stay
The closest major airport is Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International (ATL), about a 40–45 minute drive from Roswell. As there are no commercial airports in Roswell itself, ATL serves as the primary hub for both domestic and international flights. From the airport, visitors can take a ride-share service or taxi to reach their hotel in Roswell. Alternatively, they can take the MARTA public transport system from the airport, although it does require first taking the subway before transferring to a bus. To make the most of your time and potentially explore other Atlanta suburbs, consider renting a car at the airport or exploring rental options elsewhere.
While there are no hotels directly located in Roswell's walkable downtown at the time of publication, there are several hotels just a short drive away. About a seven-minute drive from downtown, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel offers guests an outdoor swimming pool, fitness center, on-site restaurant, and is even pet-friendly, given advance notice. Slightly further out, but still under 10 minutes by car, is Home2 Suites by Hilton Roswell, which has earned a 9.3 rating on Booking.com. Guests report spacious rooms, plenty of on-site parking, and nice touches like tea and coffee in their rooms. If you are hoping for accommodation right in the heart of Roswell, consider checking vacation rental platforms.