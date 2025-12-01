This Charming Atlanta Suburb With A Walkable Downtown And Vintage Shops Is An Underrated Gem

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Roswell — not to be confused with the city in New Mexico that's a gateway to White Sands National Park — is a charming Atlanta suburb packed with bars, restaurants, cafes, and nearby historic monuments. There's something for every interest here, from historic buildings to unique spots like the Mimms Museum of Technology and Art. Of course, for outdoor adventurers, exploring the 127-acre Chattahoochee Nature Center is an absolute must.

If you're planning to stay in town, Explore Georgia explains Canton Street is where most of the action takes place. Start the day off with a piping hot cup of coffee and one of the sweet or savory dishes at Crazy Love Coffee House. For lunch, head to Table & Main, a fine-dining establishment and bourbon bar with an outdoor patio; it's a go-to for southern comfort food in a warm, inviting space. Osteria Mattone is another local favorite, serving up Italian staples like tagliatelle alla Bolognese and tonnarelli cacio e pepe.

About a mile down the road, you'll reach Bulloch Hall, a mansion designed in Greek Revival architectural style that now functions as a museum. Built in 1839, Bulloch Hall was once the childhood home of Martha Stewart "Mittie" Roosevelt, who later became the mother of President Theodore Roosevelt. Also designed in Greek Revival style and operating as a museum is Barrington Hall. The Visit Roswell Georgia boasts the former home of Roswell's founder is situated on the highest point in town, offering expansive views of the area below.