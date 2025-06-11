New Mexico's Gorgeous Gateway To White Sands National Park Is A Charming Gem With Endless Outdoor Adventures

How many quirky towns can you name in New Mexico? In the Southeast, there's Roswell, an iconic alien locale with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks. And if it's not the destination itself, it's definitely its name — Pie Town, Truth or Consequences, and Angel Fire are all actual places in New Mexico. One of these unique cities is the gateway to White Sands National Park — Alamogordo is as charming as they come and has its fair share of oddities. Outdoor recreation is a stone's throw away, and so are offbeat attractions that make it so memorable. In fact, some claim that there's a landfill here full of unopened copies of "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Video Game." The only way to find out if it's real is by visiting Alamogordo.

A day trip to Alamogordo doesn't do it justice, considering all the activities available here. Instead, book a weekend stay at The Classic Desert Aire Hotel, where you can chill in your vintage-inspired room and lounge by the pool. Hampton Inn Alamogordo is in close proximity to most sites in the city, with comfortable, pet-friendly rooms and a fitness center. Another option is spending a couple of nights at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites — Fairfield Inn and Suites Alamogordo provides a luxurious and convenient stay, too. Tavares Inn, on the other hand, is a bed-and-breakfast where you'll wake up in a gorgeous Spanish colonial-style property.

If you're flying to Alamogordo, El Paso International Airport (ELP) in Texas is the closest — an hour and a half away. The drive from Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America and a Southwest gem, takes around three hours. Meanwhile, White Oaks, a mostly abandoned gold rush town, is a little over an hour away.