New Mexico's Gorgeous Gateway To White Sands National Park Is A Charming Gem With Endless Outdoor Adventures
How many quirky towns can you name in New Mexico? In the Southeast, there's Roswell, an iconic alien locale with UFO museums and outlandish landmarks. And if it's not the destination itself, it's definitely its name — Pie Town, Truth or Consequences, and Angel Fire are all actual places in New Mexico. One of these unique cities is the gateway to White Sands National Park — Alamogordo is as charming as they come and has its fair share of oddities. Outdoor recreation is a stone's throw away, and so are offbeat attractions that make it so memorable. In fact, some claim that there's a landfill here full of unopened copies of "E.T. The Extra Terrestrial Video Game." The only way to find out if it's real is by visiting Alamogordo.
A day trip to Alamogordo doesn't do it justice, considering all the activities available here. Instead, book a weekend stay at The Classic Desert Aire Hotel, where you can chill in your vintage-inspired room and lounge by the pool. Hampton Inn Alamogordo is in close proximity to most sites in the city, with comfortable, pet-friendly rooms and a fitness center. Another option is spending a couple of nights at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites — Fairfield Inn and Suites Alamogordo provides a luxurious and convenient stay, too. Tavares Inn, on the other hand, is a bed-and-breakfast where you'll wake up in a gorgeous Spanish colonial-style property.
If you're flying to Alamogordo, El Paso International Airport (ELP) in Texas is the closest — an hour and a half away. The drive from Albuquerque, one of the best film cities in America and a Southwest gem, takes around three hours. Meanwhile, White Oaks, a mostly abandoned gold rush town, is a little over an hour away.
The great outdoors of Alamogordo is yours to explore
White Sands National Park is the biggest draw of Alamogordo, and rightfully so. Spanning 275 square miles of quintessential New Mexico desert landscape, the national park is an ever-shifting natural wonder of white gypsum dunes. There are a number of ways to soak in the beauty of the glittering sands — hiking being the most common activity. Follow any of the five trails within the national park, and each will guide you to a tranquil spot. The Playa Trail is quite short, almost a leisurely stroll, that anyone can hike effortlessly. Take it up a notch by traversing the Dune Life Nature Trail, a 1.6-mile loop that takes an hour to finish. But to really immerse yourself in the white-sand panoramas, the Backcountry Camping Trail is the path to take.
Prefer two wheels over hiking? Dunes Drive offers a journey of a lifetime. A must-do for cycling enthusiasts, the 16-mile round-trip route snakes through gypsum sands and expansive dune fields. Backcountry camping is also available here, but the most fun thing to do here is sledding down the gentle slopes. When you seek canyon vistas and the Sacramento Mountains as your backdrop, make your way to Oliver Lee Memorial State Park. From hiking and birdwatching to camping and touring historic sites, this park exposes you to another side of Alamogordo. Tour the Oliver Lee Ranch House, embark on a challenging adventure along the 10.6-mile Dog Canyon Trail, and observe birds like ladder-backed woodpeckers, black-throated sparrows, and canyon towhees.
If you want to stay close to the city center, enjoy the wildlife at the 12-acre Alameda Park Zoo. About 200 animals call this place their home — you'll encounter otters, armadillos, kangaroos, Mexican wolves, and even the critically endangered Addax calf.
Alamogordo's wine scene is best enjoyed after museums
Alamogordo has a reputation for being the cradle of America's space program, which is why you should check out the New Mexico Museum of Space History. Highlights include the Sonic Wind I rocket sled, a moon rock that Astronaut Harrison Schmitt retrieved, and the Daisy Track that was used for testing purposes. As you wander the museum, you'll come across the International Space Hall of Fame that honors the pioneers of cosmic exploration. Don't forget to roam the Astronaut Memorial Garden, which pays homage to the Apollo 1, Challenger, and Columbia tragedies.
The Tularosa Basin Museum of History is also worth a visit. Exhibits range from the Indigenous people that lived in the area to the Trinity site in 1945 to the geology of the Tularosa Basin. Pay extra attention to the U.S. flag on display — it features only 47 stars. With your history lessons completed, swing by the world's largest pistachio at McGinn's PistachioLand to cross it off your bucket list. While you're there, treat yourself to ice cream, slushies, banana splits, and more deliciousness — get yourself a bag of candied pistachios too, and stop by the on-site Arena Blanca Winery for a free tasting.
If one winery isn't enough for a vacation — continue relaxing and unwinding at Heart of the Desert Pistachios and Wine. This spot combines the best of both worlds: wine and more delicious pistachios. Go on a free farm tour to learn how they grow, harvest, and process their offerings. Whatever you do, make sure to try their signature Pistachio Rose that boasts a delightful mix of fruity and nutty finishes. From here, extend your charming getaway with endless recreation in New Mexico's mountain resort town, Ruidoso, just an hour's drive from Alamogordo.