This Iconic Yet Affordable Beach Town On The East Coast Is America's Favorite Getaway For 2025
You might be quick to assume that the American coastal getaway that generates the most internet interest would be nestled on the West Coast, which is home to iconic sun-kissed beaches like California's Venice Beach, the most filmed beach in the world. This would be a fair assumption. But a report by PrivacyJournal reveals that America's most searched-for beach destination of 2025 is actually Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which is clearly on the other side of the country.
In their analysis of search engine data to determine which out-of-state beaches were the most searched for by residents in each state, Myrtle Beach topped the list, emerging as the most searched-for beach destination in a whopping 18 states. Meanwhile, Florida's Clearwater Beach came in a distant second place, claiming a total of nine states.
South Carolina's shining coast is lined with many dreamy stretches of sand, and Myrtle Beach is one sparkling example. Comprising a picturesque 60 miles of shoreline (referred to as the Grand Strand), Myrtle Beach dazzles visitors with its beautiful boardwalk, charming coastal neighborhoods, delicious seafood eateries, and an abundance of sand-and-sea-kissed adventures. If you, too, are dreaming of a beachy getaway beyond your home state, set your sights on Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach is a dream come true of affordable fun
About half of the US population is situated within a one-day drive of Myrtle Beach, making it an ideal road trip destination. If you're a bit further out, it's also a breeze to reach by plane. Myrtle Beach International Airport (MYR) — a small airport with great reviews and some of the lowest airfare averages in the state — is serviced by over 50 direct flights a day.
Getting to Myrtle Beach is easy, and once you arrive, the adventures are also easy on the wallet. The most iconic is downtown along the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk: a one-mile stretch of shops, restaurants, bars, and games tucked between the 14th Avenue Pier and the Second Avenue Pier. Strolling the boardwalk is free, and the souvenir shops and penny arcade games along the way provide a wonderland of low-cost entertainment. Of course, you must take a trip on the SkyWheel, a 187-foot observation wheel that towers triumphantly over the boardwalk. It's worth every penny of the $20 that you spend for a four-revolution ride, which boasts majestic ocean views from the top.
Beyond the boardwalk, you can explore free disc golf courses all over the Grand Strand. From 18-hole favorites like The Boneyard at Smith Jones Park to 9-hole beginner-friendly courses on the Coastal Carolina University campus, there's a course for everyone to enjoy. If outdoor sports aren't your game, check out the Myrtle Beach Pinball Museum, which boasts a treasure trove of retro and modern pinball machines that you can play to your heart's content for $12 an hour. If bouncing between art-adorned walls is more your speed, wander the Myrtle Beach Art Museum. Hosting 11 vibrant galleries that rotate throughout the year, the museum is just $8 to enter, with free admission for visitors 18 years old and younger.
Explore the dreamy, beachside neighborhoods of Myrtle Beach
Of course, the main allures of Myrtle Beach are the sand and the sea, and there are plenty of beachside enclaves where you can soak it all in. Some of the best spots to explore are nestled within North Myrtle Beach. Comprising nine miles of sandy coastlines, this area is popular with visitors and has five different beach neighborhoods to choose from, each offering its own unique atmosphere.
Cherry Grove is an ideal spot for pier fishing and kayaking adventures along with horseback rides along the beach, while Ocean Drive brims with history and music venues. Head to Fat Harold's Beach Club to dance the Carolina Shag, a popular beach dance that originated in the area in the 1940s, and pop in for fried chicken and other classic Southern bites at Hoskin's, a staple of the community since 1948. On Thursdays during the summer, the neighborhood hosts the Music on Main Concert Series, a lively event packed with vendors and free live music at the Main Street Horseshoe. If you're looking for a quiet place to relax, make your way to Crescent Beach, whose serene sandy shores are perfect for a laid back afternoon by the sea.
When you're ready to call it a day, you'll find an abundance of accommodations in North Myrtle Beach to fit a range of budgets. Check into the luxurious North Beach Resort & Villas on a 7.5-acre island, with special deals at certain times of the year to make stays more affordable.For example, as of this writing, fall rates were under $150 per night for some of the tower rooms with ocean views. Outside of North Myrtle Beach, another intriguing neighborhood to check out is Carolina Forest, Myrtle Beach's hidden haven with incredible dining and shopping.