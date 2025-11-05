This Iconic Yet Affordable Beach Town On The East Coast Is America's Favorite Getaway For 2025

You might be quick to assume that the American coastal getaway that generates the most internet interest would be nestled on the West Coast, which is home to iconic sun-kissed beaches like California's Venice Beach, the most filmed beach in the world. This would be a fair assumption. But a report by PrivacyJournal reveals that America's most searched-for beach destination of 2025 is actually Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, which is clearly on the other side of the country.

In their analysis of search engine data to determine which out-of-state beaches were the most searched for by residents in each state, Myrtle Beach topped the list, emerging as the most searched-for beach destination in a whopping 18 states. Meanwhile, Florida's Clearwater Beach came in a distant second place, claiming a total of nine states.

South Carolina's shining coast is lined with many dreamy stretches of sand, and Myrtle Beach is one sparkling example. Comprising a picturesque 60 miles of shoreline (referred to as the Grand Strand), Myrtle Beach dazzles visitors with its beautiful boardwalk, charming coastal neighborhoods, delicious seafood eateries, and an abundance of sand-and-sea-kissed adventures. If you, too, are dreaming of a beachy getaway beyond your home state, set your sights on Myrtle Beach.